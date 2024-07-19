SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Margaret Wetzel, 96, of Scottsdale, Ariz. and Harpswell, passed away peacefully at home Jan. 16, 2024 after a short illness.
Margaret, will have a celebration of life July 27 for her family and friends in the Maine area at 10 a.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, who is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family following the service at her summer home, 66 Potts Point Rd., Brunswick.
