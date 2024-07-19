OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Lauri L. Gowell, 54, passed away on July 15, 2024, due to Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

Lauri was born in Lewiston at St. Mary’s Hospital on Oct. 24, 1969, to Robert F. Gowell and Maryann E. Gowell of Bath, where Lauri was raised, attended Bath schools and was a graduate of Morse High School in 1988.

In 1973, Lauri was diagnosed with kidney disease in which she would eventually need a transplant. Lauri became very ill and in February of 1984 she would need dialysis. That same year, on Sept. 11, her mother selflessly donated one of her kidneys. In 2006, the kidney started to go into rejection, and she would need another transplant. Lauri became very ill but made it a goal to not have to do dialysis before the next transplant. Lauri met that goal and just before she would need to start dialysis, her sister, Lisa, generously donated one of her kidneys on April 26, 2011. In July 2012, Lauri was diagnosed with Breast Cancer and Sept. 17 of that year she would have a double mastectomy.

Lauri continued the fight to the end. Enduring numerous surgeries, battling infections, and uterine cancer. However, due to her compromised immune system she succumbed to her complex health issues.

Although Lauri’s life was difficult, she always kept her sense of humor and compassion for others. She truly appreciated all the doctors, nurses, and caregivers during her last month at Maine Medical Center and “The Angels” at Gosnell.

Lauri was a devoted animal lover and advocate. She rescued many dogs and cats in her life and thought of them as her children.

Lauri was predeceased by her grandparents Frederick Gowell and Gladys (Anderson) Gowell and Joseph Stocklas and Elizabeth “Jenny” (MacDonald) Stoklas; uncles John “Johnny” Stoklas, Joseph “Joey” Stoklas, James “Jimmy” Stoklas, Paul Stoklas, Greg Gowell and aunts Margaret (MacDonald) Richard and Jean Trafton, Margaret Snowdon and Betty Footer.

Lauri is survived by her father, Robert Gowell and his wife Bunny of The Villages, Fla., mother, Maryann Stoklas of Lewiston along with her significant other Terry Lewis of Bath; uncle, Thomas Stoklas (Lauri’s godfather) of Brunswick; and her sister, Lisa Abbot and husband Pat of Las Vegas, Nev.; significant other of 18 years and friend, Steve Mallar of Old Orchard Beach; and his sister, Karen Michaud of Cape Elizabeth.

A service will be held on Tuesday July 23 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 144 Lincoln St., Bath.

In lieu of flowers, please share Lauri’s love for animals in donations to Midcoast Humane.

