GREEN BAY, Wis. — Quarterback Jordan Love was wearing street clothes as he ran out alongside Coach Matt LaFleur before the Green Bay Packers’ first training camp workout Monday.

Love won’t practice as long as negotiations on a contract extension remain unresolved, General Manager Brian Gutekunst said before practice.

Gutekunst said Love reported to camp last week but wouldn’t work out until a deal is reached. Love’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

“We certainly understand where he’s coming from,” Gutekunst said. “We’d like him to be out there. It’s important for him to be out there. Obviously you guys know how important practice is, and working with his teammates. But as of now, until we get that resolved, he will not be practicing.”

Gutekunst remained optimistic the Packers and Love could reach a deal soon. He said Love is participating in all other team activities.

PATRIOTS: Rookie wideout Javon Baker, who missed several spring practices with a thumb fracture, should be back soon.

The team posted a photo of Baker catching passes, indicating he has been at least partially cleared to practice. Baker was one of several rookies who reported to team headquarters Friday. Veterans will report Tuesday, just before the Patriots open their first training camp practice Wednesday.

Baker is expected to practice in some capacity over the coming days and weeks, after working on a separate field for most of the spring due to his injury. The Patriots hope he can bring some big-play plays to their passing game. Baker averaged 21.9 yards per catch last season at Central Florida, where he had 1,139 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Baker transferred to UCF in 2022, when he finished with 56 catches for 796 yards and five touchdowns. He arrived after spending his first two seasons as a reserve at Alabama.

BENGALS: Quarterback Joe Burrow and his surgically repaired wrist have been cleared for contact, and he’s ready to go for the opening of training camp Wednesday.

Burrow was sidelined last season when he suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist in the 10th game, a Nov. 16 loss to Baltimore. He had surgery Nov. 27.

“We just we need Joe to be out there,” new offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. “He’s going to be out there. He’s worked himself in a really good place physically and mentally.”

COWBOYS: Cornerback Trevon Diggs is on schedule to return from an injury that robbed him of all but two games last season.

Diggs is expected to be placed on the physically unable to perform list later this week once the Cowboys report to trianing camp.Club officials believe Diggs will be ready for the Sept. 8 opener against Cleveland.

JETS: More than a month after missing the mandatory minicamp, quarterback Aaron Rodgers downplayed the whole thing.

“When I was playing in the NFC North, it used to be a real thing called minicamp,” Rodgers said. “You had one usually and sometimes it was right after the draft. It was five practices in three days.They can arbitrarily put a tag on whatever week of OTAs they want and say, ‘This is the minicamp week,’ which makes it somehow more mandatory than the other weeks. That’s how words can be a little deceiving from time to time. They can make a story out of the fact that I missed minicamp, but it was really two OTA days, but (I) came to the first 10.”

