A Gray man was arrested for aggravated trafficking in fentanyl and firearms related charges, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Peter Petersen, 50, of Gray, was arrested for unlawful aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs (fentanyl), a Class A crime; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class C crime.

Agents from the MDEA Cumberland District Task Force investigated the illegal distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine by Petersen from his home in Gray over the past month, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson with the Maine Department of Public Safety. During the investigation agents conducted several undercover purchases of fentanyl from Petersen, she said.

On July 17 at about 2 p.m., agents and deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Petersen’s home, located at 80 Whitney Road, according to Moss. Agents located Petersen inside the home and he was arrested without incident and charged with an outstanding arrest warrant charging three counts of aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs (fentanyl).

A search of the home resulted in the seizure of approximately 10 grams each of fentanyl, amphetamine, methamphetamine and three loaded firearms, as well as other items indicative of drug trafficking, Moss said.

Petersen was transported to the Cumberland County Jail where the additional charge of being a prohibited person (felon) in possession of firearms was added.

Bail was set at $30,000 cash.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Those who have information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs are urged to contact a nearby Maine Drug Enforcement office or text the MDEA at TIP411 (847411) or by calling the MDEA tip line at 1-800-452-6457.

Call 211 for a list of resources available to those with substance use disorder.

