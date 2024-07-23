The Maine Mariners are poised to operate under new ownership in the 2024-25 season.

The team announced Tuesday that Dexter Paine of North Conway, New Hampshire, reached an agreement to purchase the East Coast Hockey League team from Comcast Spectacor.

Terms of the agreement, which still needs approval from ECHL Board of Governors, were not disclosed.

Paine, who is co-founder of a the private equity firm Paine Schwartz Partners, said in a statement he plans to keep the team in Portland. The Mariners, who will maintain their affiliation with the Boston Bruins, play their home games in the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

“I could not be more excited about the next phase for this team and its outstanding fans,” he said in the statement. “Portland holds a special place in my heart and some of my earliest hockey memories involve attending Mariners games. I am thrilled to be able to realize this life-long dream with a city and team that mean so much to me. … I look forward to supporting our dedicated hockey operations staff and players as they work to create a sustainable winner with a style of play that our fans are proud and eager to support.”

Once the sale is finalized, which the team expects to happen prior to the 2024-25 season, Paine will serve as Maine Mariners’ governor. Head coach and team general manager Terrence Wallin will also return in the same roles.

“As we move ahead, I look forward to introducing a number of programs and initiatives that not only give back to our community but deepen the connection between the Mariners, players and the people who we so proudly represent,” Paine said in the statement.

