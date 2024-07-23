ARUNDEL – Archie A. Perry, 66, of Trout Brook Road in Arundel, passed away on July 18, 2024. A graveside service will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford, on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 11 a.m.A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at the Amvets Club in Biddeford. To view a full obituary or to leave Archie’s family an online condolence please visit, http://www.dobsonfuneralservices.com.

