TOPSHAM – Patricia “Patti” Claire (Bernier) Brown, 56, of Topsham, beloved mother to three children, passed away unexpectedly at home on July 12, 2024, leaving an unimaginable void for her family and friends.

She was born in Brunswick, in 1968, to Joseph Bernier and Carol (McCarthy) Bernier, and was a whirling force of nature into her teens.

In her younger years into adulthood, she became a talented self-taught artist. In later adulthood, she was incredibly proud of her bachelor’s degree in Mental Health and Human Services that she earned in 2020 with high honors from the University of Maine Augusta. Her family was very proud of her, too. Patti loved helping and advocating for those in need, and she demonstrated that compassion through her educational path, volunteer work, and helping family.

Patti was a devoted mother to Kenny, Brandon, and Trinity, who were her pride and joy. She always said her children changed her life for the better. This was expressed in the love and support she provided in times of normalcy and crisis. In addition to mothering, earning a degree, and volunteer work, Patti took great pride in her home and its impeccable décor. Collectively, her children fondly remember watching their favorite TV shows and movies together, late night talks, drawing together, Disney vacations, beach/pool days, family gatherings, Mom winning in Mario Kart as Yoshi, dance battling in Just Dance, baking cookies on the holidays, or eating olives off our fingers together when making pizzas.

Patti was predeceased by her stepmother, Cindy Bernier; and her soul sister, Allison Baker.

Patti is survived by her son, Kenny Deaton III and wife Molly, son, Brandon Deaton and wife Carrie, daughter, Trinity Brown and partner Avery Giles; grandchildren Kenny Deaton IV and Shelby Deaton; father, Joe Bernier, mother, Carol McKinney and stepfather, Barney; sister, Ruth Groder, brother, Don Bernier and wife Tina, brother, Ricky Holman, stepsister, Colleen Thibeault, stepsister, Debbie Henke and husband Bubba, stepbrother, Andy Kennedy and wife Elaine; niece, Amanda Briggs and husband Brad, nephew, Josh Groder and wife Allison; uncle, Joe McCarthy and wife Kay, uncle, Jim McCarthy and partner Sandie Lamb; and partner, Joe Young.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at Brackett Funeral Home. Memories and Condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers or cards, donations to https://tinyurl.com/PattiBTrust in her name are appreciated to support the family in this time of incredible loss.

