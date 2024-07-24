DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – David Christopher Clark, 72, of Delray Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully July 18, 2024, with his loving wife by his side.

David was born in 1952 in Concord, Mass., the son of Rev. William H. Clark and Rosemary L. Clark. He attended Concord and Wellesley High public schools as well as one year at the Cathedral Choir School in Canterbury, England and three years at the International School in Geneva, Switzerland.

He was a member of the centennial class of Wellesley High School, graduating in 1969. He was among the first men to graduate from Connecticut College in 1973, his major was Government and his minor was extracurricular activities.

During college summers he was on the staff of Camp-O-At-Ka in Sebago. He was one of the chefs and was given the nickname of “Cooky.”

David’s business career in Maine was in the area of inventory planning and management. In 1994 he was awarded the Bean’s Best Award, the highest honor in L.L.Bean. He also was active in civic affairs. He joined the Falmouth, Maine Planning Board in 1989. He was elected to the Falmouth Town Council in 1996 and re-elected in 1999. He made more than 200 unit donations to local blood banks.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, William.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis, of Delray Beach, Fla.; and his dear sister, Mary of Greenwich, Conn.

Those who would like to remember a friend are encouraged to support David’s two favorite charities where he served in volunteer roles for more than 50 years. These are

Camp O-At-Ka,

Box 239,

Sebago, ME 04029, and

Connecticut College,

Becker House,

320 Mohegan Ave.,

New London, CT 06320.

And please give blood donations as you are able.

