PORTLAND – Michael “Fuza” Flaherty, 66, passed away unexpectedly on July 18, 2024 at the family home in Portland. Michael was born on June 8, 1958 in Portland, son of the late John Sr. and Virginia (Davis) Flaherty.

Michael grew up in Portland and was educated locally, graduating from Portland High School, class of 1977. He spent his career working for the Portland Water District and the City of Portland. A talented painter and taper of sheetrock, he had many skills. He made mirrors with artist Duane Patricio in the Old Port for many years.

Michael always had a smile on his face. He was the happiest when surrounded by his family and friends, especially at holiday and family gatherings. Michael’s home had an open-door policy; any family member or friend was always welcome to hang out, play cards or darts, watch Jeopardy, and more. Michael was a huge football fan, especially of the Green Bay Packers. He attended the Portland Deering Thanksgiving Football game every year without fail.

Michael was incredibly loyal; he was always there for his family and friends whenever they needed him and willing to help with any task. Everyone that knew Michael knew he was the type of guy willing to give you the shirt off his back and the last dollar in his pocket.

He enjoyed riding his bike all over Portland, playing golf, fishing with friends, attending youth sporting events and word search puzzles. At the end of the day, you could often find him at the neighborhood bar enjoying a Budweiser with friends. Michael’s witty sense of humor and readiness to tell a good joke, will be deeply missed by his family, friends, his cat, CJ, and all that knew him.

Michael was predeceased by two brothers, John and Mark Flaherty; and his sister, Anne Flaherty.

He is survived by two sisters, Mary-Jo and her husband Jim Brink of Portland, and Terri Flaherty of Portland, brother, Paul Flaherty of Portland; nieces and nephews, Maureen Janvrin, Samantha King, Sara Brink, and Courtney and Matthew Flaherty; as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 26, at Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

To view Michael’s memorial page, or to leave a condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

