Nancy Farrand stumbled onto the stage at Portland’s Merrill Auditorium. She had walked hundreds of miles as a captive of war and had arrived in Egypt to meet an uncertain fate. Hunched and bedraggled, she just wanted to rest.

Farrand plays an important role in this week’s production of “Aida” by Opera Maine. She doesn’t sing or speak a single line in the two-and-a-half hour production, but she is one of 35-or-so “supernumeraries,” or extras. So she crafted a backstory for herself so she can be fully present for the short minutes she is on stage.

“If I’m thinking about, ‘I forgot to feed the kitties,’ that is going to project out there,” Farrand said. “The backstory is important to embody that.”

Normally, Opera Maine needs one or two extras. But “Aida” is the biggest show the company has ever done, with more than 200 people involved on and off stage. There are eight principals, 50 singers in the chorus and 60 musicians in the orchestra. The silent extras play soldiers, spear carriers and prisoners. One iconic scene is the Triumphal March in Act II, which requires dozens of people for a victorious procession.

“There are a lot of expectations with ‘Aida,'” artistic director Dona D. Vaughn said. “It is a grand opera. It’s grand sets. It’s grand scenery. It’s multitudes of people.”

To find those multitudes, Opera Maine put out a call to its supporters for supernumeraries. Flyers circulated by email. Many people who joined the cast heard about the opportunity by word of mouth; they knew someone in the chorus or on the board. Rehearsals for the entire cast began at the start of July, and the supernumeraries joined one week before opening night. Some have previous experience in theater and music; others have never set foot on stage. They get a small honorarium (the company would not say how much) and a moment in the spotlight.

“It certainly is great community involvement,” Vaughn said. “These supers are coming from every walk of life. We have people with us who used to sing in the chorus and no longer sing in the chorus but wanted to be part of the production. We have high school students who thought it might be fun to do or were coerced into it by their parents. We have boyfriends and girlfriends who said, ‘Fine, yeah.’ And we have some of our patrons.”

Meet five of the extras who will be marching across the stage.

Name: Robinson Copland, 54, South Portland

Profession: Human resources director

Role: Soldier

On why he decided to be a supernumerary: A friend texted him about the call for extras. “He said, ‘They’re looking for shirtless soldiers, and I thought of you.’ ” A compliment? Copland laughed. Either way, he jumped at the chance. He loves to attend local theater productions and saw a chance to participate in one. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform in an opera because people pay for this, and no one wants to hear me sing.”

On his (lack of) stage fright: He’s not feeling any. He’s just excited. “I don’t get nervous. I have no shame gene. I would walk down Congress Street with this on.”

Name: Maria McLaughlin, 19, Freeport

Profession: Student at the University of Vermont

Role: Flower girl in the Triumphal March

On the translation: Opera Maine is performing “Aida” in the original Italian with English subtitles projected above the stage. A rising sophomore, McLaughlin is a linguistics major. This summer, she is studying Italian. “I’m not quite fluent just yet, but I’m able to recognize a bunch of the words that they’re singing. I’ve been working with a teacher through this summer, really working on vocabulary, and hearing one of those words in an actual opera is cool.”

On the singing: McLaughlin loves hearing the principals, especially Hyona Kim, who plays the Pharaoh’s daughter Amneris. “I love hearing the leads. Not to pick favorites, but the princess is one of my favorites. She is so powerful when she sings. It’s phenomenal. It gives me chills every time I hear her sing.”

Name: Nancy Farrand, 67, Freeport

Profession: Retired elementary school counselor

Role: Captured prisoner

On her past experience with Opera Maine: Farrand has been on stage as long as she can remember. Her first role was Little Red Riding Hood at her day care when she was 4 years old. She loves to sing and was in the chorus for Opera Maine for more than 15 years. “Dona is exceptional,” Farrand said about the artistic director. “I love to watch her work.”

On “Aida”: Legendary soprano Leontyne Price was the first African American singer to achieve international fame in opera and become a superstar of the Metropolitan Opera in New York beginning in 1961. Aida was one of the most iconic roles of her career. Farrand was 9 or 10 years old when she first heard a recording of Price singing this very opera. “I said, ‘I want to be an opera singer someday,’ ” she said. “This is the one that really hit me.”

Name: Garrett Lynn, 22, South Portland

Profession: Student at the University of Southern Maine

Role: Soldier

On his first exposure to opera: Lynn is a theater major and a dance minor at USM, but “Aida” is his first real opera. He planned to take a break from the stage this summer until he heard about this opportunity to be a supernumerary from his partner, who worked on Opera Maine’s production of “Rappahannock County” in June. “I wanted to broaden my horizons. It’s opening me up.”

On his favorite scene: Lynn is on stage during Act II when Radamès delivers captured prisoners to the pharaoh. The music is big and impassioned, and he has a better-than-front-row seat. “It’s me watching everyone on stage.”

Name: Bryce Anderson, 14, Falmouth

Profession: Student at Falmouth High School

Role: Soldier

On his summer plans: Anderson is a rising freshman and has spent much of the summer playing basketball in preparation for his first high school season. But his mom is involved with Opera Maine and asked if he would be interested in joining the extras in “Aida.” He asked, “What’s ‘Aida?’ ” But he was game.

On what surprised him: This is his first experience on stage – and backstage. Anderson said he was surprised by the amount of movement that happens out of view of the audience to make sure people and props are in the right places. “It’s a lot more intense than I thought.”

