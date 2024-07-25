CAPE ELIZABETH – Richard Derbert Lewis, 92 and 1 day, a longtime resident of Cape Elizabeth, and Naples, Fla, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2024, at Piper Shores in Scarborough.

Born on July 21, 1932, Richard was raised in East Boothbay. Richard was a proud graduate of Dartmouth College, class of 1954, and the Amos Tuck School of Business. He served his country with distinction as a commander in the United States Navy. Richard lived a life marked by dedication, achievement, and love for his family and country.

A partner with Ernst and Young, Richard enjoyed a remarkable career. He worked in various offices throughout the Northeast and spent four enriching years in Sydney, Australia. His professional accomplishments were numerous, and his work ethic and dedication earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and clients alike.

Beyond his professional life, Richard had a passion for traveling, golfing, fly fishing for brook trout at Megantic Fish and Game Club, and spending time on the ocean. However, his greatest joy was always spending time with his family. Richard’s legacy is one of integrity, kindness, and unwavering devotion to those he loved. He was a true gentleman. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Audrey M. Lewis.

Richard is survived by his children, Tracy Lewis Lydon and her husband Larry of Cape Elizabeth, Jonathan S. Lewis of Portland, and Daniel B. Lewis of South Portland. He is also survived by his brother, Alan D. Lewis of East Boothbay; his grandchildren, Katherine Lydon, Benjamin Lydon, Sarah Smith, Claire Zimmerman, and Jonny Lewis; as well as five great-grandchildren who brought him great joy; and many nieces and nephews.

Our family would like to thank all his wonderful caregivers over the past few years, at home, at Piper Shores and from Compassus Hospice Care.

A memorial service to celebrate our father’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, at the Spurwink Church, 533 Spurwink Ave., Cape Elizabeth; interment with Military Honors at Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth, a luncheon will follow.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Richard’s obituary or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider donations to Compassus Hospice Care in Scarborough.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous