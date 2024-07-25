BASEBALL

Nick Decker tied the game with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning, and Roman Anthony capped a three-RBI night with a go-ahead single as the Portland Sea Dogs rallied for a 7-6 win Thursday against the Somerset Patriots in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

The Sea Dogs fought back from a 4-0 deficit after Somerset’s Alexander Vargas hit a grand slam in the second inning.

Anthony started the comeback with a two-run single in the fifth. Kyle Teel was 3 for 5 with an RBI single, and Kristian Campbell was 3 for 4 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored.

GOLF

SENIOR BRITISH OPEN: Stephen Ames shot a 4-under 68 to take the first-round lead at the Senior British Open in Carnoustie, Scotland.

Advertisement

The naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad had a one-stroke lead over Richard Green, Paul Broadhurst, Peter Baker and K.J. Choi. Scott Hend shot 70 and was in sixth place.

PGA: Jacob Bridgeman birdied five of his last seven holes for an 8-under 63 and a one-stroke lead over Mackenzie Hughe after the first round of the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

Patrick Rodgers, Martin Trainer and Andrew Novak were two shots back at the TPC Twin Cities.

Billy Horschel, coming off a second-place tie Sunday in the British Open after holding the 54-hole lead, withdrew about an hour before his tee time because of illness.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Cleveland Browns will be without two starters from last year’s top-ranked defense for most of training camp.

Advertisement

Cornerback Greg Newsome II has already had surgery on an injured hamstring, and tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is scheduled to undergo an arthroscopic knee procedure on Friday.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said he’s hoping both will be back for the Sept. 8 opener against Dallas.

• New York Jets defensive end Haason Reddick is officially a training camp holdout.

The Jets placed Reddick on the reserve/did not report list. Reddick, acquired from Philadelphia in the offseason, has been absent while he seeks a new contract. The edge rusher is scheduled to make $14.25 million in base salary in the final year of his deal. None of his salary is guaranteed, and he forfeited a $250,000 workout bonus for not attending the Jets’ offseason workouts.

• Jermaine Eluemunor didn’t practice Thursday after a collision with New York Giants teammate Dexter Lawrence in the team’s first 11-on-11 practice , but the veteran lineman is OK, according to head coach Brian Daboll.

“Nothing serious,” Daboll said. “It’s two men kind of colliding there accidentally.”

Advertisement

HOCKEY

NHL: The Philadelphia Flyers signed All-Star Travis Konecny to an eight-year extension worth $70 million, committing to him being a long-term part of their core as they seek to shift from rebuilding mode to contending.

The deal will count $8.75 million against the salary cap starting when it kicks in for the 2025-26 NHL season, which would make him Philadelphia’s highest-paid player.

Konecny, 27, set career highs with 33 goals and 68 points last season.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA 1: Frenchman Esteban Ocon will drive for Haas from next season as a replacement for Kevin Magnussen, the American Formula 1 team said.

Ocon, 27, is the only driver to win a race for Alpine since it rebranded from Renault at the end of 2020 but has picked up just three points this season and had already announced he was leaving the French-owned team. His Alpine contract is expiring at the end of the season.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous