Alexandre Grand’Pierre, a rising senior at Bowdoin College representing Haiti at the Paris Olympics, did not qualify for the semifinals in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke on Saturday in Nanterre, France. Grand’Pierre finished fourth in his heat and 28th overall with a time of 1:02.85.

The top 16 times advanced to Saturday afternoon’s semifinals. Caspar Corbeau of the Netherlands swam the fastest time (59.04) of the opening round, while Americans Nic Fink (59.66) and Charlie Swanson (59.92) earned 10th and 14th place, respectively.

Grand’Pierre is the third member of his family to swim for Haiti in the Olympics, following older sisters Naomy (2016, Rio) and Emilie (2020, Tokyo).

The Atlanta native and dual citizen of Haiti and the United States is one of seven athletes – including one other swimmer – who are representing Haiti at the Summer Games. He will be joined by his sister Naomy, 27, the Haitian swim team’s travel coach.

Grand’Pierre was named to a universality place on the Haitian team — awarded to athletes from nations with traditionally small delegations — after winning the 100-meter breaststroke race (1:02.39) at the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Championships (CCCAN) in Monterrey, Mexico in June.

He holds Haitian national records in the 50-, 100- and 200-meter breaststrokes, as well as the 200 individual medley. His best 100-meter breaststroke time (1:01.85) is also a CCCAN record. Grand’Pierre also holds numerous Bowdoin and New England Small College Athletic Conference records across various distances. He was named an All-American in the 100-meter breaststroke after finishing fifth at the 2024 NCAA Division III national championships.

