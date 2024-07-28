I am a 77-year-old lifelong Democrat. I have voted in every election, primary and general, at every level of government, since I became eligible to vote.

I am one of the 14 million Democrats who voted for Joe Biden in the May primary. Difficult as it clearly was for him, I appreciate his decision to step aside. I suggest that the National Democratic Convention nominate Kamala Harris as his successor, as he suggested, and hold a public process to vet her prospective running mate as vice president. That process would satisfy this voter.

Let’s move on to evaluating the mental competency of Donald Trump.

Anne Pringle

Portland

