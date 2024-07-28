GORHAM – Brian Hugh Baughman, 60, of Gorham, passed away on July 20, 2024, surrounded by his family.

Brian was born Oct. 3, 1963, in Westbrook, to Adron Burl Baughman and Sherrill Mae Clark.

Brian was predeceased by his father; and his brother, Adron Burl Baughman II.

He is survived by his mother, Sherrill Cressman; as well as his former wife, Julie Robichaud and their children, Molly Baughman and Joshua Baughman. Brian is also survived by his late father’s wife, Martha Baughman; and his siblings Leisha (Baughman) Dicenso, Kevin Baughman and wife Lisa, Kendra (Baughman) Clement, and Shanna (Baughman) Ross and husband Bryan. Brian also leaves behind his nieces Amanda (Baughman) Horning and husband Rusty, Cassandra (Baughman) Perrault and husband Ken, and nephew, Dustin Baughman.

Brian was extremely kindhearted and fiercely loyal when it came to family; to him, family wasn’t just the one you were born into, but those you found along the way and came to love.

He was an avid outdoors man who loved fishing and boating. He loved gathering up folks to boat up and down the river, saying hello to everyone along the way. Those who knew Brian well, understand that he was a kindhearted soul and would not have wanted us to be sad with his passing. He would want us to be happy, enjoy this life, and remember the good times.

So the next time you go to the river, when all is quiet, listen carefully, you just may hear him, that funny little giggle, or the memory of one of his tall tales.

