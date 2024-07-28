BRUNSWICK – Viola Marie Miles passed away peacefully at her home, with family by her side, July 21, 2024.

Born in Augusta to Howard and Viola LaValley, on Jan. 16, 1939, she worked a from young age in various industries, including 17 years at Startler Paper Mills.

Viola was predeceased by her first husband, Clarence Sirois, and late husband, Allan Miles; three brothers, William H, Francis, and Howard LaValley; as well as her daughter, Patricia Jean Sirois.

She is survived by her daughters Rose Marie Sirois Charette (husband, Brian), Deborah Jean Sirois Fortin (late husband, Sonny), Michelle Marie Miles Pruitt (husband, Jeffrey), and Elizabeth Ann Miles (ex-husband, Todd); as well as her four grandchildren, Isaac, Asa, George, and Laila. Viola also has a nephew, William LaValley, Jr., and his wife Brenda, additionally, a niece, Sandy Green, and her husband Gary, and her nephew, Dana Lovely.

She will be missed by family and friends, and forever remembered fondly.

There will be a celebration of her life on Sept. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. If interested in attending, please speak to one of Viola’s daughters for details.

Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net

