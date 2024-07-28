MECHANIC FALLS — A mother and her two young daughters have reportedly been found dead at their home on Highland Avenue in Mechanic Falls.

At about 4 p.m. Saturday, the Mechanic Falls Police Department requested the assistance of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit South after the discovery of three dead people at a residence at 5 Highland Ave., according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Detectives and evidence response technicians responded and spent the evening and overnight hours processing the scene. The three bodies were taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, where autopsies are to be performed to determine the cause and manner of death and positively identify the three.

There is no danger to the public, Moss said.

No additional information will be released until after the autopsies have been completed, Moss said.

According to neighbors, the three lived in a second-story apartment in the front of a multi-unit building on the corner of Elm Street and Highland Avenue, where “road closed” signs were still sitting Sunday morning. Neighbors were reeling from the news.

According to a neighbor who lives across the street, his daughter had been going to summer school with the two girls, who he thought were about 8 and 11 years old, but hadn’t seen them in school for weeks, possibly close to a month. It was a welfare check on the family that resulted in the discovery of their bodies.

Other neighbors said they hadn’t seen the girls for a while either, which they found odd because the family had lived there for years and the sisters were often bouncing on the trampoline in the front yard. “It’s so sad,” said one neighbor who didn’t know the family, but often saw the girls outside.

Ron McCala, who lives on Elm Street next door to the family and can see the trampoline from his front porch, said he regularly saw the girls playing but doesn’t remember seeing them for the last few weeks. He mentioned the family also had a dog, possibly two, which he hadn’t seen either. “It’s so sad,” he said. “So sad.”

The across-the-street neighbor said he became concerned about the family a couple of weeks ago when he wondered why a rented U-Haul pickup truck would be parked in the driveway for weeks. The mother had been driving a Honda Civic, which he regularly saw in the driveway, but when that was replaced by the U-Haul he wondered why such an expensive rental was parked there for so long.

He was concerned enough that he mentioned it to some of his neighbors, but never inquired about it next door.

“The mother kept to herself,” he said, and “we kept our distance, which we absolutely now regret.”

He and his family, who had been at Range Pond State Park earlier in the day and didn’t see police arrive, watched as three body bags were removed in the afternoon, and he watched as police towed the U-Haul away around 9 p.m. Saturday.

He said the rest of police moved off about an hour later, and that he’d been struck watching the scene how stricken the officers seemed.

Asked what the mother did for employment, the neighbor said he once saw her driving a Dunkin Donuts delivery for DoorDash, and he said he thought she liked that work because she could take her daughters in the car with her.

He also mentioned the family’s dogs, one of which he believed was a Doberman and the other a small white dog. He hasn’t seen the animals in weeks, raising concern about their welfare.

Another neighbor, outside tending his tomato plants Sunday morning, said he had regularly seen the family but didn’t know them. He said he was alerted to police when his children told him police, including the State Police Crime Lab, were parked at the apartment building sometime early- to mid-afternoon. Echoing his neighbors, he said the situation was “so sad.”

Two people who live in the same apartment building as the mother and daughters, a multi-unit building owned by a company in Alfred, were sitting on their porch Sunday morning but declined to talk about the family. “Not yet,” the man said, clearly distraught.

Sunday, just before 9 a.m., a member of the town’s public works crew removed the “road closed” signs; the police tape remained on the stairs going up to the family’s apartment.

