A South Portland woman drove north from Falmouth to Freeport on the southbound side of Interstate 295 early Sunday morning , officials said.

Tatiana Bisimwa, 28, made it about 12 miles before crashing into a construction site near mile 22 in Freeport, Maine State Police said in a news release Sunday night. The car landed in between concrete barriers “where workers would be if they were working at that time,” police said.

The Augusta Regional Communications Center started getting calls about a wrong-way driver around 3:40 a.m., prompting state and local police to respond, according to the release.

Bisimwa was issued a criminal summons for driving to endanger and released, the department said, adding that an adverse driving report will be submitted to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

There were no injuries or related crashes as a result of the incident. The car, a 2012 Ford Fusion, was towed from the scene.

