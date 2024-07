BOSTON — Carlos Rodón pitched into the seventh inning, Gleyber Torres hit a two-run single in New York’s three-run first inning, and the Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 8-2 on Sunday night to win a series for just the second time in their last 12 tries.

New York took the final two games of the three-game set against its longtime rival after blowing a late lead in the opener Friday night. It was the Yankees’ first series win against Boston in three attempts this season.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. batted fifth, going 1 for 5 with a single, and played center field in his Yankees debut after they acquired him Saturday from Miami for three minor leaguers.

Rob Refsnyder and Connor Wong opened the fourth with consecutive homers for the Red Sox, who have lost seven of nine since the All-Star break.

Aaron Judge had an RBI single for the Yankees after reaching base a career-high six times in their 11-8, 10-inning comeback win Saturday. He homered in each of the first two games of the series.

Rodón (11-7) gave up two runs and five hits in 61/3 innings, striking out seven and walking one. He’s held the opponent to three or fewer runs in 17 of 22 starts this year.

Oswaldo Cabrera added a two-run double that broke it open against former Yankees reliever Greg Weissert in the eighth.

For the second straight day, the Yankees jumped out with three runs in the first.

But unlike the series’ first two games when the teams combined for 35 runs and leads were squandered late, they made it hold up.

Alex Verdugo opened the game with a double against All-Star Tanner Houck (8-7) and scored on Judge’s single inside first base. Austin Wells hit a ground-rule double before Torres singled to right.

Houck gave up four runs – three earned – in six innings.

Refsnyder and Wong both homered into the Green Monster seats to slice it to 4-2, but Rodón stranded Rafael Devers at third after he tripled with no outs.

Danny Jansen was the designated hitter for the Red Sox, one day after they acquired him from the Toronto Blue Jays for three minor leaguers. He had two singles and a walk.

“That part of it is nice, just kind of right in there, thrown right in there to compete with my new teammates,” he said before the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Manager Aaron Boone said slugger Giancarlo Stanton is in line to be activated from the injured list Monday in Philadelphia. Stanton hasn’t played since straining his left hamstring while running the bases on June 22. … Chisholm slipped on the bag at second in the ninth inning and his face hit the backside of Boston second baseman Romy Gonzalez, but Chisholm stayed in the game.

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said first baseman Triston Casas will start a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Worcester. He’s been sidelined since mid-April because of a rib strain.

