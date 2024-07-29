The Food and Drug Administration is advising food retailers and restaurants to throw away oysters from Recompense Cove in Freeport.

The FDA released a statement on July 25 cautioning food businesses against using oysters from two harvest sites located at the Cove between June 19 and July 16 as they may contain Campylobacter bacteria. It stated that harvests were sent to food businesses in 14 states and Ontario, Canada, though other states could be impacted as well.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources notified the FDA on July 11 of an outbreak of illnesses associated with the bacteria in Maine. On the same day, it closed the harvesting sites where the contaminated oysters originated from, according to the FDA.

The Centers for Disease Control states that the bacteria causes diarrhea — a condition known as campylobacteriosis. The FDA also said that the illness can cause vomiting and nausea.

The bacteria is often found in raw or undercooked foods, according to the CDC, though it can also be spread through animals or untreated water. The CDC estimates that about 1.5 million people contract the illness each year.

The FDA advised restaurants to not sell potentially contaminated oysters and to take the proper steps to avoid cross-contamination. It also advised consumers not to eat the oysters and to contact a health care provider if they have symptoms.

To view more information on the FDA warning, visit FDA.gov.

