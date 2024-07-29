Portland-based artists Ryan and Rachel Adams run the Over Here Studio at Thompson’s Point.

Ryan grew up in Portland and started off as a graffiti artist before segueing into commissioned murals. Both artists’ work can be seen on buildings and in businesses in Maine and other states, as well as in galleries and museums.

There, you’ll see colorful photos of several murals, digital prints, skateboard deck art, T-shirts and more that he’s created over the past several years.

