Paul Conrad Potvin, 91, passed away Saturday July 20, 2024, having recently taken hospice care due to declining health. Paul was a resident of Huntington Common Assisted Living. He previously resided at the Overlook Health & Rehabilitation Center in Charlton, Massachusetts, for one year, leaving Brandon, Vermont, after the passing of his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary Lou (Roberts) in September 2022.

Paul was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Oct. 17, 1932, the son of Edgar and Germaine (Hamel) Potvin. He graduated from Holy Name of Jesus High School and went on to earn his B.S. in chemistry from Norwich University, graduating in the class of 1955. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army. He served as a Reserve Commissioned Officer, appointed grade of Captain in 1962. Later Paul earned his M.S. degree from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Paul was teacher of mathematics, chemistry and physics. He began his teaching career at Worcester Academy. In 1965 the family relocated to Thompson, Connecticut, when Paul accepted a position at Marianapolis Preparatory School. He served on the coaching staff at both schools for basketball, track and cross country. Later, Paul taught at Putnam High School, and the Thompson Public Schools. He also taught college physics courses at Annhurst College in Woodstock.

In 1990, Paul and Mary Lou relocated to Brandon, Vermont, when he accepted a position at Otter Valley Union High School, his final assignment before retirement. Paul had a positive impact on numerous students he had over the years. Larry, a former Marianapolis student (class of 1970) made a surprise visit with him last year, a meeting that brought joy to both.

During retirement in Brandon, Paul and Mary Lou enjoyed golfing at the Neshobe Golf Club, cross country skiing at Blueberry Hill in Goshen, and camping road trips throughout the northeast, Canada and once across country. They loved Vermont and were very happy living in Brandon for 32 years, and always look forward to visits from their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and of course the dogs, too. Paul was so excited and proud to meet the new additions to the family; great-grandsons Theodore (Potvin) Serro who visited in April and Henry Potvin who visited in May.

Paul leaves his one daughter Michelle (and Eric) Baughman of Storrs-Mansfield, Connecticut, and six sons: Paul Jr. of Neptune City, New Jersey, John (and Judith) of Downey, California, Peter (and Tracy) of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, James (and Paul Costantino) of Kennebunkport, Thomas (and Susan) of Stafford Springs, Connecticut, and Donald of Imperial Beach, California, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, in addition to his sister Anne McIntosh of Charlton, Massachusetts, brother George (and Dominica) Potvin of Sturbridge, Massachusetts, sister Catherine (and Glenn) Wilbur of Greenbrier, Tennessee, sister-in-law Bernice Potvin of Houston, Texas, sister-in-law Virginia Potvin of Yarmouth, Massachusetts, sister-in-law Glenna (Roberts) Dayney of Bowie, Maryland, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Paul is predeceased by his brothers Robert Potvin, Dr. Louis Potvin (and wife Dorothy), the Rev. Thomas Potvin, Atty. Joseph Potvin, brother-in-law Dr. Robert McIntosh, brother-in-law Edward Roberts, and daughter-in-law Dede Potvin. Paul and Mary Lou also had a son Timothy, who died in hospital shortly after birth.

Paul made several new friends during his stay at Huntington Common Assisted Living including both residents and the devoted staff who cared for him (always making his favorite special requested vanilla ice cream and root beer floats), and every caregiver was very much appreciated and loved by him. About a month after arriving, Paul met Jeanne, also of French-Canadian ancestry. They enjoyed each other’s interaction with French, particularly considering both had not spoken much French since childhood. Jeanne referred to their companionship as the “French Connection,” and she provided hope and encouragement to Paul during the final chapter of his life.

The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Jodi James and Diane Bryant of At Home Senior Care, who assisted our parents in the final years in Brandon, with compassion and affection.

The family will be forever grateful for our parents next door neighbors of 32 years, Marie and Dick Hayes. Always offering a helping hand and a watchful eye, thank you from our hearts.

A memorial service, with Military Honors “In Celebration of His Life” followed by inurnment, will take place at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph, time and date to be announced. Please visit Miller & Ketcham of Brandon website for forthcoming announcement.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging, 143 Maple St., Rutland, VT 05701 (a nonprofit provider for Meals on Wheels to our parents for several years), or Elderly Services, Inc., 112 Exchange St., P.O. Box 581, Middlebury, VT 05733 (a nonprofit that provides a range of services including an adult day care program our mother attended). Please visit both organizations’ website to learn more about the excellent work they do to improve the lives of so many.

Arrangements are under the direction of Miller & Ketcham of Brandon, Vermont.

