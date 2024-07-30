SAINT-ETIENNE, France — Kevin Paredes scored two goals as the United States advanced to the quarterfinals of the Olympic men’s soccer tournament for the first time since Sydney 2000 by beating Guinea 3-0 on Tuesday.

Victory in Saint-Etienne ended a 24-year wait for the U.S. to reach the knockout phase and it will play Morocco in the quarterfinals in Paris on Friday.

First-half goals from Djordje Mihailovic and Paredes put the Americans on course for the next round. Paredes sealed the win with his second after the break.

The U.S. advanced in second place behind Group A winner France, which beat New Zealand 3-0.

France plays Argentina in the quarterfinals in a repeat of the World Cup final in 2022. The game is in Bordeaux on Friday.

TENNIS: For almost five full games at the Paris Olympics, No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek’s high-bouncing topspin shots were being sent back over the net by No. 52 Wang Xiyu of China with crushing baseline groundstrokes of her own.

Wang even held a break point that would have given her a 3-2 lead in the opening set.

Then Swiatek restored the expected order on Court Philippe Chatrier — the site of her four French Open titles — and won four straight games to close out the first set along the way to advancing to the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-4 victory amid stifling conditions.

Swiatek’s quarterfinal opponent will be eighth-seeded American Danielle Collins, who eliminated Camila Osorio of Colombia 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

Second-ranked Coco Gauff was left fuming over a perceived missed officiating decision in a 7-6 (7), 6-2 loss to Donna Vekic of Croatia.

Angelique Kerber, the 36-year-old German who has won three Grand Slam titles and used to be ranked No. 1, beat 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 6-3 to become the oldest women’s quarterfinalist since tennis returned to the Olympics in 1988. Kerber has said the Paris Games will be the final tournament of her career.

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia eliminated Jasmine Paolini — the Italian who was the runner-up at the French Open and Wimbledon this year — 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine rallied past seventh-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Temperatures in Paris hit 97, leading organizers to activate the first step of an “extreme weather” protocol, giving athletes in singles matches the chance to request a 10-minute break before third sets.

In men’s action, Alexei Popyrin of Australia eliminated three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-5.

Popyrin next plays Tokyo gold medalist Alexander Zverev of Germany, who beat Tomas Machac 6-3, 7-5.

Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul both advanced. Fritz rallied past Jack Draper of Britain 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-2, and Paul beat 18-year-old Czech player Jakub Mensik 6-3, 6-1.

SWIMMING: Kaylee McKeown still rules the women’s Olympic backstroke.

The Australian knocked off world-record holder Regan Smith of the United States in the 100 back, defending the title she won at the Tokyo Games.

Smith, who broke McKeown’s world mark with a time of 57.13 seconds at the U.S. trials last month, led at the turn but couldn’t hold off the hard-charging Aussie, who defended the title she won in Tokyo three years ago.

McKeown surged to the front about halfway through the return lap and reached for the wall in 57.33, winning by a relatively comfortable margin over Smith’s finish of 57.66.

The U.S. also grabbed the bronze as Katharine Berkoff touched third in 57.98.

• Daniel Wiffen won Ireland’s first gold medal in swimming since scandal-plagued Michelle Smith finished first in three events at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Wiffen surged past Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri on the final lap, looking as fresh as he did at the beginning of the grueling race.

Wiffen won in 7 minutes, 38.19 seconds, climbing on the lane ropes to hold one finger skyward. Defending Olympic champion Bobby Finke of the U.S. also came on strong in what was essentially a three-man race, also passing Paltrinieri to take the silver in 7:38.75.

The bronze went to the Italian, who posted a time of 7:39.38.

• Britain defended its their title in the men’s 4x-200 freestyle relay, holding off the United States and Australia.

The team of James Guy, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and Duncan Scott – the same foursome that captured gold in Tokyo three years ago – finished in 6:59.43.

The only difference from the last Olympics was Dean took the leadoff, with Guy going second. It was good enough for another gold, Britain’s first swimming victory of the Paris Games.

Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith gained a bit of redemption for the Americans with a silver medal in 7:00.78, making up for a disappointing fourth-place showing at the last Olympics.

Maximillian Giuliani, Flynn Southam, Elijah Winnington and Thomas Neill earned the bronze for Australia in 7:01.98.

• French star Léon Marchand had a very busy day, advancing to the final in both the 200 butterfly and 200 breaststroke.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: France’s miracle last-second comeback at the Paris Games got even better a few hours later, when the host nation clinched a spot in the quarterfinals and a trip to Paris for the knockout round next week.

Also now officially in the Olympic quarterfinals: Germany and Canada. And on Wednesday, the winner of the U.S.-South Sudan game also will have a spot in the quarterfinals all wrapped up.

The field for the medal round began taking shape Tuesday, especially after reigning World Cup champion Germany pulled away from a halftime tie and beat Brazil 86-73 in the final game of the evening. That victory came just after France got a four-point play from Matthew Strazel to tie the game late in regulation and beat Japan 94-90 in overtime behind 18 points from Victor Wembanyama.

Those results left France and Germany atop Group B at 2-0 and ensured of the top two spots in the group over Brazil and Japan, both of whom are 0-2.

Canada’s win over Australia earlier Tuesday also pushed it to 2-0 and now assured of no worse than a wild-card spot in the quarterfinals.

There are three different groups of four teams in the Olympic tournament; the top two finishers in each group make the quarterfinals, and the final two spots in the next round go to the best third-place teams in group play.

France, the silver medalist to the U.S. at the Tokyo Games three years ago, is in the quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive Olympics. Germany has now made the quarterfinals for the second consecutive Olympics — after not making it that far in the tournament since 1992 — and Canada is in the quarters for the first time since 2000.

The full quarterfinal field may not be known until Saturday, when the draw for the quarterfinal matchups will be held. The knockout round starts next week in Paris.

3X3 BASKETBALL: The defending champion U.S. women lost to Germany 17-13 in the opening game of pool play.

Hailey Van Lith led the U.S. with six points. But she was struggling after the game, and she said she believes the heat exacerbated an illness she already was dealing with.

Sonja Greinacher had five points and six rebounds for Germany. Marie Reichert added five points.

WOMEN’S RUGBY: Stacy Waaka dived into the corner to clinch back-to-back Olympic women’s rugby sevens titles for New Zealand with a 19-12 win over Canada in front of more than 60,000 spectators at Stade de France.

The Canadians were coming off upset wins over host France in the quarterfinals and 2016 champion Australia in the semifinals and were playing in the championship match for the first time.

The U.S. edged Australia 14-12 to earn bronze for its first Olympic medal in rugby sevens, adding to a big statement for the North American teams four years before the Olympics are staged in Los Angeles.

TRIATHLON: Olympics organizers are banking on the sun and scorching temperatures to improve the water quality of the Seine River enough for triathletes to swim in it.

Otherwise, they could be feeling the heat.

Concerns about the Paris river’s cleanliness postponed the men’s triathlon, with officials hoping the swimming portion of the race will soon be able to go forward in the long-polluted waterway following an expensive cleanup effort.

Organizers said they will try to hold the men’s triathlon Wednesday instead. The women’s competition also is scheduled that day, but both will only happen if water tests show acceptable levels of E. coli and other bacteria. Friday is also planned as a backup date.

CANOE-KAYAK: A French canoe and kayak coach working at the Paris Olympics was detained after allegedly hitting police officers who had stopped him for urinating in the street, prosecutors said.

The French canoe and kayak federation said the coach, Guillaume Berge, was suspended from his duties. It said Berge was not coaching French teams at the Olympics, but was hosting public service events at the canoeing and kayaking venue in Vaires-sur-Marne east of Paris.

The incident occurred overnight Monday to Tuesday in eastern Paris, and a preliminary investigation was opened, the Paris prosecutor’s office said. No other details were released pending further investigation.

