Comedy
Friday 8/2 & Saturday 8/3
Jenny Zigrino: 7 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Friday 8/9
New England’s Funniest Comedian, Round 1: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. auramaine.com
Friday 8/9 & Saturday 8/10
Zigrino: 7 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $34.63. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Saturday 8/3 & Sunday 8/4
“Our Town, A Community Self-Portrait, Nighttime Projections”: 9 p.m. to dawn, various locations in downtown Freeport. meetinghousearts.org/ourtown2024
Through 8/14
“Judith Rothschild Retrospective”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Through 8/16
Ashley Allen Photography: Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Through 8/29
“Exploration, a Group Exhibition”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com
Through 8/31
“Timeworn”: John Whalley, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
Through 9/4
Joy Grannis: Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art
Through 9/7
“Color and Light”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org
Through 9/12
“Sketchbooks and Small Works”: Eleanor Anderson, Crystal Cawley, Rebecca Hannon, Ingrid Ellison and Melissa Sweet, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Zero Station, 222 Anderson St., Portland. zerostation.com
Through 9/21
“Close In” and “Two If By Sea”: Laura Waller and Richard Keen, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Film
Friday 8/2
“The Secret Garden” (2020): Rated PG, 3 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org
“Elemental” (2023): Rated PG, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free Family Movies summer series through Aug. 30. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418
Friday 8/2-Sunday 8/4
CatVideoFest: Benefits Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Friday, noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org
Sunday 8/4
“Maine Cabin Masters”: Meet-and-greet with Kennebec Cabin Company Crew, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418
Monday 8/5
“Challengers” (2024): Rated R, 1 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org
Wednesday 8/7
“Lyd” (2023): Arabic and Hebrew with English subtitles, 4 and 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org
Friday 8/9
“Paddington” (2014): Rated PG, 3 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org
“Wonka” (2023): Rated PG, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free Family Movies summer series through Aug. 30. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418
Friday 8/9-Sunday 8/11
“Jamie Wyeth and the Unflinching Eye”: 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Music
Friday 8/2
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead: 6:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $55 advance, $65 day-of, free ages 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com
Dave Rowe: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door. cadenzafreeport.com
The Orleans Kids; El Malo: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Regina Spektor: 8 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $39.50-$99.50. porttix.com
Tree; Viqueen; Sophisticated Adult; Louzy: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Friday 8/2 & Saturday 8/3
Lyle Divinsky: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Saturday 8/3
Nancy Sferra & Gif J; Stan Davis; Cormac McCarthy: Summer Concert Series, 1-4:30 p.m., Memorial Park, 19 Bow St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org
Pythagoras; Haki N Dem: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Sean Mencher; Hugh Bowden: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Sun Ra Arkestra: 8 p.m., First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. $40 advance, $50 at door. space538.org
Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds; Jeff Beam: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Sunday 8/4
Iration; Pepper; DENM; Artikal Sound System: 5 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $45 advance, $50 day-of, free ages 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com
Robben Harris Project; Won Pound: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
The Aristocrats: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $30. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Horse Jumper of Love: 8 p.m., Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $20. oxbowbeer.com
Monday 8/5
Maine Marimba Ensemble: Sounds by the Sea summer concert series, 6 p.m., Fort Williams Park, 1000 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth. Free. capecommunityservices.org
Jeezum Crow: Concerts in the Park series, 6:30 p.m., Village Park, Hat Trick Drive, Falmouth. Free. falmouthme.org
“Rebels and Poets; Irish and Palestinian Poetry of Resistance”: 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration required. Donations sent to Gaza aid. space538.org
Regals; Eliza Thorn; Seth Gallant: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Tuesday 8/6
Blues Prophets: 6 p.m., Lincoln Park, Portland. Free. lovelincolnpark.org
The Flukes: Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Payson Park, Portland. facebook.com/FriendsofPaysonPark
Still Woozy: 7 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $49.50 advance, $59.50 day-of, free ages 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com
Cassatt String Quartet: 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $29. porttix.com
The Struts; Barns Courtney: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $33.50 advance, $40 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Thursday 8/8
Andrew Favreau: Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Winslow Park, Freeport. $2-$3 park entry fee. meetinghousearts.org
Funkationland: Concerts in the Park series, 6 p.m. Congress Square Park, Portland. Free. statetheatreportland.com
Ted DeMille: 6 p.m., 317 Main Community Music Center, 317 Main St., Yarmouth. 317main.org
“Perfect Fifths; Quintets by Boccherini and Dvořák”: Portland Chamber Music Festival, 7:30 p.m., Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. $30-$75. porttix.com
Charlotte Morris: 8 p.m., Andy’s Old Port Pub, 94 Commerce St., Portland. 874-2639
Krallice; Stone Crown: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $17 advance, $22 at door. space538.org
Middle Sattre; Hamilton Belk; Lisa/Liza: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Robber Robber; Hello Shark; The Clearwater Swimmers: 8 p.m., Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. oxbowbeer.com
Midnight Breakfast; Skosh; Guess Method: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $8. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Friday 8/9
Bess Jacques: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door. cadenzafreeport.com
Bonerama: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Ruby Lou; Whip Appeal; Silver Heels: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Stolen Gin; Rigometrics: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $8. 18-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Friday 8/9-Sunday 8/11
Guster On The Ocean: 8 p.m. Friday at State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20-$65. ontheoceanfest.com
Through 9/2
Dave Jacquet; Ronnie Mocciola: 4 p.m., Jacquet on Mondays, Mocciola on Tuesdays, Brickyard Hollow Brewing Company, 20 Bow St., Freeport. brickyardhollow.com
Through 9/4
Bearly Dead: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Through 9/12
Summer Sunsets Live: Music, food and games, opens at 4 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. Free. thompsonspoint.com
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org
Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Through 8/3
“Love’s Labor’s Lost”: 6:30 p.m., Deering Oaks Park, Portland. Free, pay-what-you-can. fenixtheatre.com
“The Breasts of Tiresias”: 8 p.m., followed by dance party to midnight, Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $35-$150. 18-plus. auramaine.com
Through 8/4
“Eclipse” and “Helen of Troy”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25, $10 under 12. Thursday is pay-what-you-can. thehillarts.me
Monday 8/5 & Tuesday 8/6
Circus Smirkus: 1 and 6 p.m., Cumberland Fairgrounds, 197 Blanchard Road, Cumberland. $46.50, $31.50 ages 12 and under, free under 2. porttix.com
Tuesday 8/6
“Caps for Sale” reading and volunteer performance: 10:30 a.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. All ages. scarboroughlibrary.org
Thursday 8/8
“Theresa Caputo Live, The Experience”: Psychic medium, 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $61.50-$218. porttix.com
Friday 8/9
“The Little Mermaid”: Ballet, 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $40. thehillarts.me
Through 8/10
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: Maine State Ballet, 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 10, Lopez Theater, 348 Route 1, Falmouth. $21-$29. mainestateballet.org
Through 8/29
“The Mama Cass Elliot Story”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Through 8/30
“Killer Comfort”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Ongoing
Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me
Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden
Writing/Authors
Friday 8/2
Bill Roorbach author talk: “Beep,” 1 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org
Tuesday 8/6
Elise Juska author talk: “Reunion,” 6 p.m., Longfellow Books, 1 Monument Way, Portland. longfellowbooks.com
Wednesday 8/7
Briana Pegado author talk: “Make Good Trouble,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com
Ongoing
Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com
Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org
Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.
Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org
Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org
Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org
Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org
South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group
Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org
Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
