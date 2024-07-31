Comedy

Friday 8/2 & Saturday 8/3

Jenny Zigrino: 7 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Friday 8/9

New England’s Funniest Comedian, Round 1: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. auramaine.com

Friday 8/9 & Saturday 8/10

Zigrino: 7 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $34.63. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Advertisement

Exhibits/Galleries

Saturday 8/3 & Sunday 8/4

“Our Town, A Community Self-Portrait, Nighttime Projections”: 9 p.m. to dawn, various locations in downtown Freeport. meetinghousearts.org/ourtown2024

Through 8/14

“Judith Rothschild Retrospective”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 8/16

Ashley Allen Photography: Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Advertisement

Through 8/29

“Exploration, a Group Exhibition”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 8/31

“Timeworn”: John Whalley, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 9/4

Joy Grannis: Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art

Advertisement

Through 9/7

“Color and Light”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Through 9/12

“Sketchbooks and Small Works”: Eleanor Anderson, Crystal Cawley, Rebecca Hannon, Ingrid Ellison and Melissa Sweet, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Zero Station, 222 Anderson St., Portland. zerostation.com

Through 9/21

“Close In” and “Two If By Sea”: Laura Waller and Richard Keen, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Advertisement

Film

Friday 8/2

“The Secret Garden” (2020): Rated PG, 3 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

“Elemental” (2023): Rated PG, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free Family Movies summer series through Aug. 30. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418

Friday 8/2-Sunday 8/4

CatVideoFest: Benefits Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Friday, noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Sunday 8/4

Advertisement

“Maine Cabin Masters”: Meet-and-greet with Kennebec Cabin Company Crew, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418

Monday 8/5

“Challengers” (2024): Rated R, 1 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Wednesday 8/7

“Lyd” (2023): Arabic and Hebrew with English subtitles, 4 and 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Friday 8/9

Advertisement

“Paddington” (2014): Rated PG, 3 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

“Wonka” (2023): Rated PG, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free Family Movies summer series through Aug. 30. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418

Friday 8/9-Sunday 8/11

“Jamie Wyeth and the Unflinching Eye”: 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Advertisement

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 8/2

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead: 6:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $55 advance, $65 day-of, free ages 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Dave Rowe: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door. cadenzafreeport.com

The Orleans Kids; El Malo: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Regina Spektor: 8 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $39.50-$99.50. porttix.com

Advertisement

Tree; Viqueen; Sophisticated Adult; Louzy: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 8/2 & Saturday 8/3

Lyle Divinsky: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Saturday 8/3

Nancy Sferra & Gif J; Stan Davis; Cormac McCarthy: Summer Concert Series, 1-4:30 p.m., Memorial Park, 19 Bow St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Pythagoras; Haki N Dem: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Advertisement

Sean Mencher; Hugh Bowden: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Sun Ra Arkestra: 8 p.m., First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. $40 advance, $50 at door. space538.org

Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds; Jeff Beam: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Sunday 8/4

Iration; Pepper; DENM; Artikal Sound System: 5 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $45 advance, $50 day-of, free ages 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Robben Harris Project; Won Pound: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Advertisement

The Aristocrats: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $30. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Horse Jumper of Love: 8 p.m., Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $20. oxbowbeer.com

Monday 8/5

Maine Marimba Ensemble: Sounds by the Sea summer concert series, 6 p.m., Fort Williams Park, 1000 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth. Free. capecommunityservices.org

Jeezum Crow: Concerts in the Park series, 6:30 p.m., Village Park, Hat Trick Drive, Falmouth. Free. falmouthme.org

“Rebels and Poets; Irish and Palestinian Poetry of Resistance”: 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration required. Donations sent to Gaza aid. space538.org

Advertisement

Regals; Eliza Thorn; Seth Gallant: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Tuesday 8/6

Blues Prophets: 6 p.m., Lincoln Park, Portland. Free. lovelincolnpark.org

The Flukes: Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Payson Park, Portland. facebook.com/FriendsofPaysonPark

Still Woozy: 7 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $49.50 advance, $59.50 day-of, free ages 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Cassatt String Quartet: 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $29. porttix.com

Advertisement

The Struts; Barns Courtney: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $33.50 advance, $40 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Thursday 8/8

Andrew Favreau: Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Winslow Park, Freeport. $2-$3 park entry fee. meetinghousearts.org

Funkationland: Concerts in the Park series, 6 p.m. Congress Square Park, Portland. Free. statetheatreportland.com

Ted DeMille: 6 p.m., 317 Main Community Music Center, 317 Main St., Yarmouth. 317main.org

“Perfect Fifths; Quintets by Boccherini and Dvořák”: Portland Chamber Music Festival, 7:30 p.m., Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. $30-$75. porttix.com

Advertisement

Charlotte Morris: 8 p.m., Andy’s Old Port Pub, 94 Commerce St., Portland. 874-2639

Krallice; Stone Crown: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $17 advance, $22 at door. space538.org

Middle Sattre; Hamilton Belk; Lisa/Liza: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Robber Robber; Hello Shark; The Clearwater Swimmers: 8 p.m., Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. oxbowbeer.com

Midnight Breakfast; Skosh; Guess Method: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $8. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 8/9

Advertisement

Bess Jacques: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door. cadenzafreeport.com

Bonerama: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Ruby Lou; Whip Appeal; Silver Heels: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Stolen Gin; Rigometrics: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $8. 18-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 8/9-Sunday 8/11

Guster On The Ocean: 8 p.m. Friday at State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20-$65. ontheoceanfest.com

Advertisement

Through 9/2

Dave Jacquet; Ronnie Mocciola: 4 p.m., Jacquet on Mondays, Mocciola on Tuesdays, Brickyard Hollow Brewing Company, 20 Bow St., Freeport. brickyardhollow.com

Through 9/4

Bearly Dead: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Through 9/12

Summer Sunsets Live: Music, food and games, opens at 4 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. Free. thompsonspoint.com

Advertisement

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Advertisement

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Through 8/3

“Love’s Labor’s Lost”: 6:30 p.m., Deering Oaks Park, Portland. Free, pay-what-you-can. fenixtheatre.com

“The Breasts of Tiresias”: 8 p.m., followed by dance party to midnight, Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $35-$150. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Advertisement

Through 8/4

“Eclipse” and “Helen of Troy”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25, $10 under 12. Thursday is pay-what-you-can. thehillarts.me

Monday 8/5 & Tuesday 8/6

Circus Smirkus: 1 and 6 p.m., Cumberland Fairgrounds, 197 Blanchard Road, Cumberland. $46.50, $31.50 ages 12 and under, free under 2. porttix.com

Tuesday 8/6

“Caps for Sale” reading and volunteer performance: 10:30 a.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. All ages. scarboroughlibrary.org

Advertisement

Thursday 8/8

“Theresa Caputo Live, The Experience”: Psychic medium, 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $61.50-$218. porttix.com

Friday 8/9

“The Little Mermaid”: Ballet, 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $40. thehillarts.me

Through 8/10

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: Maine State Ballet, 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 10, Lopez Theater, 348 Route 1, Falmouth. $21-$29. mainestateballet.org

Advertisement

Through 8/29

“The Mama Cass Elliot Story”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Through 8/30

“Killer Comfort”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me

Advertisement

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

Writing/Authors

Friday 8/2

Bill Roorbach author talk: “Beep,” 1 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Tuesday 8/6

Elise Juska author talk: “Reunion,” 6 p.m., Longfellow Books, 1 Monument Way, Portland. longfellowbooks.com

Wednesday 8/7

Advertisement

Briana Pegado author talk: “Make Good Trouble,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com

Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org

Advertisement

Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Advertisement

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org

Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group

Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

To contribute an item to the Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: