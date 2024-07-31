Maine singer Julia Gagnon posted on social media Wednesday that her birth mother, who was part of the inspiration for her successful stint on “American Idol” this year, has died.

Gagnon posted on Instagram Wednesday a note of thanks to her birth mother, Sara Ramos of Guatemala, telling her to rest “in the kingdom you deserve.”

“Sara. Thank you for showing me a smile like mine, eyes like mine, a nose like mine, and more importantly thank you for giving me a chance. I have so much that I love and treasure and you solely gave me all of it by bringing me into this beautiful world, and giving me a family,” Gagnon wrote in her post. “Rest now, I know you’re finally at peace and in the kingdom you deserve. Gracias mama.”

Gagnon also posted two photos of Ramos on Instagram and Facebook, one in which she’s smiling and one in which she looks ill and emaciated. Dozens of people offered condolences in comments on both posts. Gagnon also posted a video of herself singing a song, dedicated to Ramos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Gagnon (@juliasingsabit)

Before Gagnon first appeared on “American Idol” in March, she told the Press Herald that wanted to be on the televised talent competition partly to share a special moment with Ramos, who was ill in Guatemala and fighting a serious infection at the time.

” ‘American Idol’ being such a big international thing, I know this was something she could see me do and that I could share with her,” said Gagnon.

Advertisement

Gagnon was adopted from Guatemala and grew up in Cumberland with her parents, Meg and Jim Gagnon. She said she didn’t know her birth family growing up and only made contact with them for the first time when she was 18.

Gagnon didn’t share her gift for singing as a youngster because she didn’t want to stand out among her classmates in Maine. She said she’d been bullied and harassed for her looks and background, and that made her want to be quiet and blend in. But in middle school at North Yarmouth Academy, she felt confident enough to sing in a school talent show. Teachers and her parents encouraged her to continue sharing her gift, if she felt comfortable doing so.

On “American Idol,” Gagnon seemed to gain confidence with every performance and every rave review from the judges. She also got enough votes from viewers across the world to stay on the show until she was one of the seven finalists, out of thousands who auditioned for this past season. People all over Maine tuned in weekly to hear her sing, captivated by her talent, her story and her growing confidence.

The “Idol” season ended in May, and Gagnon came back to Maine from Los Angeles to begin pursuing a career as a singer. Since then, the 22-year-old has been performing around the state, including at Portland’s Merrill Auditorium, the Moxie Festival in Lisbon Falls and the Yarmouth Clam Festival, where she was also grand marshal of the parade.

Gagnon did not respond to a text message and email Wednesday asking about her birth mother.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: