The NFL is moving closer to replacing the chain gang with new technology to measure the first-down line.

NFL executive Gary Brantley told The Associated Press the league will test Sony’s Hawk-Eye technology during some preseason games. The system most likely wouldn’t be ready for full implementation until next season, though it could happen sooner.

“We’re in the installation phase for all of our stadiums, really getting them calibrated and up to date,” said Brantley, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief information officer. “We’re just really getting to a place where this system is as accurate as possible and really calibrating across our multiple stadiums. … We have multiple stadiums with multiple dimensions inside of those stadiums with different age. So we’re really just going through the installation of putting in the infrastructure and making sure these cameras are installed.”

Sony, which was named the NFL’s official technology partner on Wednesday, has expanded its sports technology through Hawk-Eye Innovations to support officiating and the development of on-field and sideline technologies, including a new coach’s sideline headset that will debut in 2025.

Its Hawk-Eye tracking services for line-to-gain measurement adds cameras to stadiums to track players, officials and the ball. The optimal tracking system notifies officials instantly if a first down was gained after the ball is spotted by hand.

“We’re reducing a significant amount of time, 40 seconds for each time of use that basically is making the game that much more impactful,” said Neal Manowitz, Sony’s president and chief operations officer. “And then also, the system is accurate down to less than half an inch, which is incredibly, incredibly accurate. Hopefully the fans appreciate the objective view, or at least half the fans each play will be appreciating it.”

The NFL has long used two bright orange sticks and a chain to measure for first downs. That method would remain in a backup capacity.

BEARS: Quarterback Caleb Williams will not make his NFL preseason debut in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans, Coach Matt Eberflus said.

The No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft from Southern California and all the Bears starters will sit out the first game.

Eberflus said he doesn’t see a need for starters to play in an extra preseason game. Chicago and Houston are the only NFL teams playing four exhibitions this year.

VIKINGS: Minnesota signed eight-year veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau, the fourth defensive back the team has added since the beginning of training camp as it tries to address gaps in depth and experience.

Moreau, who was a primary starter for Denver last season with 46 tackles, one interception and seven passes defensed, will join his fifth team in five years.

BILLS: Buffalo shored up an injury-depleted position by signing safety Terrell Burgess to a one-year contract.

Burgess, 25, has four seasons of NFL experience. He appeared in 12 games last season, including one start, with the Washington Commanders.

