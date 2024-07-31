FALMOUTH – Colleen “Connie” A. Cox Marshall passed away peacefully July 18, 2024, at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth. She was born in Portland, on Sept. 3, 1947, graduated from Portland High School, and the mother of three children, Mary E. Marshall Axelsen, Katherine M. Marshall, and Ryan P. Marshall. In addition to her children, she also has a son-in-law, Richie, grandchildren, Jenna, Whitney, Gavin, Aaron, Rose, and great-grandchild, Braxton.

She loved to cook, especially treats, and her chocolate pies with bananas were a staple on holidays. Family gathering for dinner, special moments, and holidays was a tradition she honored throughout her life. She gave Sundays particular attention, recognizing her faith, and seeing it as a time to connect and share stories. She enjoyed grocery shopping so she could chat with employees and customers. She took pride in finding treasures to give to those she loved. She was also an artist, created beautiful pottery in early adult years, and continued to draw throughout her life.

She retired from Sturbridge Yankee – a place she loved – held jobs in customer service, finance, and quality control. She also worked in property management and insurance. Being a mom and grandmother was her most important role and gave her the greatest joy. She had a difficult childhood and was determined to be better than what she received. She was a feisty woman, who slapped you on the arm, while smiling to show her affection. Her family will miss seeing her big smile.

Connie will be buried at Calvary Cemetery next to her daughter, Katherine. The family will have a private gathering to honor her life.

