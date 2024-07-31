I believe that we are all becoming more than frustrated with this conflict, “the PMA vs. The People,” and might welcome other creative architectural ideas for the proposed addition to the Portland Museum of Art.

I was recently looking at the Louvre in Paris, and how the museum connected two historic buildings that were set apart. An underground gallery space was built underneath the expansive stone plaza with a centered and somewhat small but stunning glass pyramid rising above for access. However, compelling or functional gallery space does not require windows or skylights. In general, exterior light is bad for art.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Coleman Harmon is a Saco resident.

The interesting idea or fact here is that this Louvre solution was designed by I.M. Pei, the founder of the firm in which Henry Cobb, the architect for the Portland Museum of Art addition that opened in 1983, was a partner in. The Cobb addition to the PMA falls under the class of great (or good) architecture according to the 1982 cover and feature article in Architectural Record, the industry’s preeminent publication.

If 142 Free Street was moved to the back of the property, next to the Clapp House, either facing the street or situated to one side, a European-style plaza could be built to cover the adjacent parking lot (purchase that).

The tiny “Franken pub” further down the street could also be purchased and torn down as it is, de facto, an eyesore. A parking garage underneath this new plaza, with a gallery space above – also underneath the ground but on top of the parking – would solve both parking and gallery space needs.

An additional smaller footprint and more vertical formed structure could be built next to Oak Street, with contemporary features conducive to experiencing light and vistas. The Cobb addition would be able to “breathe” a bit more now, highlighting its magnificent design and juxtaposition within Congress Square (read the 1982 article).

The plaza could also be heated and thus used year-round. It would also open up a bit better to Free Street to connect with Congress Square for First Friday events.

If you’d like some more reference to this idea, go to or study the Kinder Contemporary Museum in Houston. It’s one of my faves, and was built with a marvelous and visually fun and funky underground tunnel underneath the street to connect with the Museum of Fine Arts.

Great architecture can do almost anything with anything. Give it a chance. Either push the PMA’s design firm to do something more creative, or choose another one that can. Art museums are still a business, and in business you have to try and create new things to remain competitive and relevant.

The museum has $100 million to play with. It just needs to play better. Ask for more intellectual – and perhaps pro bono – input. Kaplan Thompson built an award-winning school (Friends School in Cumberland) for under $5 million, while other municipalities seem to seek 10 times that spending for theirs. Portland Museum of Art is our legacy. Why stain it?

