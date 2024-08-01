In 2007, one year ahead of Scarborough’s 350th birthday, a committee got together at the Scarborough Historical Society to work on a book that would cover the town’s entire history – everything from its first settlers in the early 17th century to the present.

“Early settlements, transportation, what happened to the people during various wars, institutions that were here; churches and schools and organizations,” said Don Taylor, the historical society’s historian. “It really talks about everything Scarborough and it’s a great resource.”

The 2,000 copies of “Scarborough at 350: Linking the Past to the Present” sold out quickly, much to the disappointment of residents over the years who have tried to buy one.

“For a long time people have said, ‘Oh, you’ve run out of copies and we wanted one,'” said Linda McLoon, a member of the historical society’s board of directors. “So, here we are with a thousand new ones on the market.”

The 400-plus page hardcover reprint features minor tweaks, such as corrections and omitted information. It also has plenty of photos to go along with the wealth of information it supplies.

“It talks about various businesses, industry and commerce,” Taylor said. “I’m always interested that there used to be a fire engine factory here in Scarborough that’s long gone.”

The hardcover books can be purchased for $40 in person at the Scarborough Historical Society at 647 Route 1 or at Libby Candies at 419 Route 1 in Scarborough. The book can also be ordered online at scarboroughhistoricalsociety.org or by mailing a check, with an additional $7 for shipping, to the historical society at P.O. Box 156, Scarborough, ME 04070. All profits benefit the nonprofit.

