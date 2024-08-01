The political campaign these days often makes it sound as if the ultimate fate of the democracy and the country will be decided in November. It’s now or never.

But this year’s election, though of unusual importance, will not represent the last word in American history no matter how much the campaigns raise fears. Of course, elections matter and people should always vote, but some current trends seem highly likely to recede over time. The underlying course of the country yields reasons for optimism.

The motto of Donald Trump and the Republican Party he has captured is “Make America Great Again.” By its own terms, this is a backward-looking message. It is based on the belief that if the country can return to its glorious past, reversing immigration, halting inflation, ending diversity efforts, limiting environmental protection and stymying the rise of women.

This premise is almost entirely false. Many of the claims lack evidence, but gain some acceptance thanks to sheer repetition. It’s the triumph of politics over truth.

Here are some facts. Immigration policy has been proposed more than once, but it won’t happen without the support of both parties, and that has been lacking. Meanwhile, illegal immigration has again been slowed, though much needs to be done. And we can’t deport the millions who arrived in the U.S. unlawfully. Besides, their removal would severely damage the economy.

Both inflation and prosperity have many causes, and presidents should not take the blame or the credit for either. Government institutions, created to tame economic excess, have done generally well. No president can be held responsible for economic change. Many forces outside of the government will propel the economy.

Without full equality for all Americans, some people exploit others. That may be fine with the people on top. That may be what “great again” means to some MAGA partisans, but, however traditional, it’s a long way from American ideals. And it doesn’t work.

If corporate success is more important than human health, then the country could dismantle efforts to protect land, water and air. That would restore some version of “great again,” by trading future survival for short-term gain.

The dominance of women by men, dating back to the Stone Age, may be what some men want, but women are better educated and less dominated these days. Their progress can no longer be stopped or reversed. Four of the nine Supreme Court justices are women. More than a quarter of Congress members are women.

The country was long controlled by white men, presumably when America was “great.” If you want to reverse or halt the loss of that control, preventing a majority from sharing in it, then MAGA is your movement. But demographic reality rejects MAGA.

We are urged to believe that if Trump and the GOP win in November, MAGA will rule and its policies will be applied, dismantling representative democracy and replacing it with an irreversible authoritarianism.

Like the bases of MAGA itself, this conclusion won’t stand up. Nations pass through difficult times without necessarily succumbing to them.

Take the extreme case of the Civil War when the very existence of the country was at stake. The Union was preserved and a changed country emerged to become the world’s greatest power. While the war and its aftermath transformed the country, America kept its ideals intact and was able to adapt to rapid change.

Germany went from Nazi rule, which offered hardship and oppression to its people, to liberal democracy with a wide prosperity. In Chile, a popularly elected left-wing government was overthrown by the military. Yet that the authoritarian regime could not hold onto power and democratic government has come back.

This year’s elections, whatever way they go, will not be the last word. Of course, MAGA will fight the result, if it loses. Over the longer term, it will be overtaken by change.

Despite efforts to block “the browning of America,” the make-up of the American population is gradually changing. The Census Bureau forecasts that no one racial group will be a majority after 2044.

Educated women wield new political power and anti-abortion efforts stimulate their increased involvement. Racial attacks increase Black and Latino participation. Climate change raises broader environmental concerns. As it always has, immigration will change the country.

Liberal Democrats should neither panic nor hunker down while fearing eventual MAGA long-term rule. They should agree on and pursue their own agenda and not merely respond to Trump. The moment when MAGA loses its hold could come anytime.

The greatest victim of the MAGA movement has been historically constructive American conservatism. Traditional conservatives could retake the Republican Party. The country needs them to get back into the political system.

This long view points to a day when “Make America Great Again” might be only an historic relic.

Gordon L. Weil formerly wrote for the Washington Post and other newspapers, served on the U.S. Senate and EU staffs, headed Maine state agencies and was a Harpswell selectman.

