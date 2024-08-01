Julie Burns

Julie Ellen Burns, 66, of Kennebunk, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2024, after a prolonged illness. She was born in Patuxent River, Maryland, to parents Robert and Dorothy Burns. Her father was in the Navy and the family relocated several times with stops in Virginia Beach and Summerland Key, Florida, during her childhood before settling in Kennebunk.

Julie graduated from Kennebunk High School, class of 1975. Julie had a great sense of humor and loved being a mother to her three children and Grammie Julie to her eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She enjoyed spending her free time at the beach, baking or cross stitching.

Julie is survived by her son Jon Whelpley and his wife Amanda; her daughter Leah Cook and her partner Tim MacLean; her son Jarad Whelpley; grandchildren Cora, Luke and Eden Whelpley; Brooklynn, Libby, Dawson, and Deklen Torstensen; Scarlett MacLean; great-granddaughter Evelynn Sanchez; sisters Jo and Sharon. Julie was preceded in death by both of her parents.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Julie’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

