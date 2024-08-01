William Schubert

William (Bill) K. Schubert, 90, resident of Kennebunk, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Tuesday, July 23. Born on Staten Island, New York, William was the son of William and Lina Schubert.

Bill graduated from Curtis High School on Staten Island. He went on to earn his BS in chemical engineering from Lehigh University, followed by service in the US Army. He later completed an MBA from Wharton Business School.

William is survived by his wife Genevieve, his son Christian, and his daughter Emily.

A memorial service to honor and celebrate Bill’s life will be held at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 138 York St., Kennebunk on Friday, Aug. 16, at 2 p.m. Reception to follow. The family invites all who knew Bill to join them in remembrance and tribute.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

