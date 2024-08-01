During the hustle and bustle of our long legislative sessions, it’s easy for key policy decisions to be overlooked. I want to take a little time to reflect on a few successes that will help Maine families. As a father of three daughters and a grandfather of 12, all Mainers, I have witnessed the everyday struggles that Maine families face. It’s why I’ve done my best to prioritize policies that support working parents, young kids and families over the past two years.

Amid the rising costs making it harder for folks to make ends meet, lawmakers boosted tax credits for working families. In the first regular session, I voted to strengthen the Maine Dependent Tax Credit, making the credit fully refundable and indexed to inflation. This means the credit will increase if inflation increases. It also ensures that more families can access the credit. The Maine Center for Economic Policy estimates these changes will benefit an additional 73,000 children.

Another key aspect to raising a family is having reliable, affordable child care. As a member of the Health and Human Services Committee, I’ve heard from parents, providers, workers and employers about the need for greater investments in child care. Last year, we took action to bolster the Child Care Affordability Program, which helps families pay for child care so parents can work, attend job training, or go to school.

To help more families qualify for child care assistance, the Legislature expanded eligibility for the Child Care Affordability Program. As of July 1, the income limit for eligible families participating in the program has increased from 85% of the state’s median income to 125% of the state’s median income. These are positive changes indeed for Maine’s working families. To learn more about the program, parents and guardians can email CCAP.DHHS@Maine.gov or visit www.maine.gov/dhhs/ocfs/support-for-families/child-care/paying-for-child-care.

Finally, building a robust professional child care workforce is critical; yet, is a difficult goal to achieve. Stagnant wages have made it difficult for child care workers to remain in the industry, and providers can’t afford to pay their staff more without raising prices on parents. To this end, last year’s biennial budget increased child care staff wage stipends. Beginning this past January, the new tiered monthly stipends range from $275 to $625 per month, based on education and experience of the child care professional.

In addition, child care professionals can receive up to $600 per month to help pay for their own child care costs. The Child Care Employment Award is a pilot program designed to help workers employed at a licensed child care facility afford care for their own children. I’m hopeful this will incentivize child care workers with children to continue working in child care. Child care professionals can learn more about this program by emailing ccemploymentaward@maine.gov or calling 207-624-7938.

All of these policies are measures to improve the lives of our Maine families, and there is more that needs to be done. I am grateful to my constituents who have voiced their support and concerns on these matters. It is through a collaborative effort that we in the Legislature were able to make meaningful progress, and we must remain committed to advocating and advancing policies that support everyday Mainers. Together, we can build a brighter future for our state, one where every individual has the opportunity to thrive.

As always, I am a resource for you, your family, and our community. If you need assistance or have questions for me, please reach out and I will do my best to help.

Henry Ingwersen represents Senate District 32 which is made up of Arundel, Biddeford, Dayton, Hollis and Lyman. He can be reached at Henry.Ingwersen@legislature.maine.gov or 207-287-1515.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: