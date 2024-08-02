Cumberland/Oxford

Canal talk planned

The Windham Historical Society is hosting a presentation about the history of the Cumberland/Oxford Canal that flowed through town in the 19th century. Area expert Don Wescott will be the guest speaker and he will give insights into this notable waterway and the economic benefits it brought to the area in its heyday.

The program will be presented at the Little Meetinghouse, 719 Roosevelt Trail in North Windham, at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5. Admission is free. Donations are welcome. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, the historical society can be reached at 892-1433 or at windhamhistorical.org/contact.

Local students named

Mitchell Scholars

Two Windham High School seniors were named to the 2024 list of Mitchell Institute scholarship recipients. Laura Bearce and Claudia Yurrita are two of 184 students statewide to be given the awards.

The Mitchell Institute is a Maine-based nonprofit and research organization founded by U.S. Senator George Mitchell. Its goal is to improve college outcomes for students in every community in Maine. Each scholar receives $10,000 towards their college education as well as ongoing assistance with development and funding opportunities for activities related to career building.

National Night Out at

St. Joseph’s Tuesday

Join the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office for its annual National Night Out happening Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Joseph’s College in Standish. The event is filled with fun activities for kids of all ages. There will be giveaways, a bounce house, a dunk tank, music, food and a K-9 demonstration. A helicopter, fire trucks, police cars and more will be on display.

National Night Out is a collaboration between the community and law enforcement offices to promote connection and make neighborhoods safer.

Adult/senior trip

to Newburyport

The Windham Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a shopping trip for adults and seniors Aug. 12 from to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to the historic village of Newburyport, Massachusetts.

Register at windhamrecreation.com for $20. Transportation is offered.

After shopping, the group will go to Michael’s Harborside Restaurant for lunch. Lunch is not covered by the registration fee. For more information, contact Windham Parks and Rec at 892-1905 or email Parks&Recreation@windhammaine.us.

