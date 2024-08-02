Getchell Sr., Richard Earl 93, in Scarborough, July 26, 2024. Mass, Notre Dame de Lourdes in Skowhegan, Aug. 5, 11 a.m.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Getchell Sr., Richard Earl 93, in Scarborough, July 26, 2024. Mass, Notre Dame de Lourdes in Skowhegan, Aug. 5, ...
Getchell Sr., Richard Earl 93, in Scarborough, July 26, 2024. Mass, Notre Dame de Lourdes in Skowhegan, Aug. 5, 11 a.m.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.