BATH – Kathleen Louise Torrey, 90, of Bath Plant Memorial Home, and formerly of Mallard Pond, Brunswick, died Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

She was born in Woolwich, Maine on Feb. 25, 1934, a daughter of Chester Grover Sr. and Velma Bailey Grover. She attended both Woolwich and Bath schools.

She worked at Smith Cleaners, Bath Laundry, Congress Sportswear and Healthtex. She retired from Arrow Hart after 12 years but soon returned to the workforce caring for the elderly through Neighbors Inc. until 2022.

She married Edward Torrey Sr. in Bath on June 12, 1971 and was married to him for 37 years until his passing in 2009.

She loved singing karaoke, dancing, going to the casino and playing bingo. For 12 years she wintered in Lakeland, Florida.

She and her late husband traveled extensively on cruise ships with trips including Alaska, Hawaii and the Caribbean.

She is predeceased by two brothers, two sisters, and two stepchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Denise Cromwell and her husband David Cromwell of Topsham, and Doreen Peacock of Brunswick, two step-children, granddaughter Emily McGregor and her husband Scott McGregor of Topsham, six step grand-children, two great-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held 3-5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, at David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 9, 2024 at Bath Area Senior Citizens Activity Center, 45 Floral St, Bath; family and friends are welcome anytime between 3-7 p.m. Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery, Bath, at a later date.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

