BAILEY ISLAND – Donna J. Coffin passed away quietly in her home on Bailey Island on July 22, 2024. She was a longtime resident of Bailey Island and grew up in Freeport. Donna was an artist and taught art at Brunswick High School from 1965 to her retirement in 2002. Donna will be buried in a family plot in Freeport. There will be no public service. She leaves behind her daughter, Lisa May Hibl, and her son-in-law, Todd A. Hibl, of Woolwich. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net.

