BRUNSWICK – David F. Huntington of Brunswick, died July 15, 2024 at Horizons Living and Rehabilitation Center of complications from Parkinson’s Disease.

He was born Nov. 5, 1945, to Joan Greenlow and Seymour Huntington and raised and adopted by his maternal grandparents, Frederic W. and Irma Greenlow of Dedham, Mass., attending local public schools through the 8th grade before moving to New Hampshire.

A 1963 graduate of Kennett High School in Conway, N.H., where he edited the yearbook, acted in plays and lettered in baseball, David attended Bowdoin College in Brunswick. There he was an officer of Phi Delta Psi fraternity, a history major and chosen as one of four seniors to speak at commencement in 1967.

After earning a Master of Arts in Teaching degree at the University of New Hampshire, he joined the Portland Press Herald as a cub reporter (covering dive-bar murders and zoning regulation hearings) before returning to his alma mater as editor of the alumni magazine and eventually serving as Bowdoin’s director of alumni relations.

He served two terms on the Brunswick Town Council, was player-manager of men’s slow-pitch softball teams for many years and managed women’s teams. He called cable TV broadcasts of Bowdoin football and hockey in the 1970s.

In 1986 he married Tracy Saunders of North Conway, N.H., after moving to Connecticut to work at Yale University as associate director of athletics raising funds for 37 Eli varsity teams. In New Haven, Conn., he became president of the Knights of St. Patrick (est.1876), an officer of the local chapter of the National Football Foundation and a governor of the Walter Camp Football Foundation for which he produced its distinctive annual dinner program book. He served as director of development for The Children’s Center of Hamden, Conn. for nine years before becoming a senior writer at Dartmouth for its development office during a $1.3B capital campaign. He then worked at the Shelburne Museum in Vermont.

For 45 years, David entertained thousands at weddings, reunions and charity events throughout New England with “Brunswick Bandstand,” an Oldies But Goodies record review. He was a vestry member at Trinity Episcopal Church in Vermont, a life member of BPOE in Brunswick and a steadfast supporter of the Celtics, Bruins and Red Sox.

David is survived by his wife, Tracy Huntington of Brunswick; a sister-in-law, Courtney Springer of Riverside, R.I., four half-sisters, Chris Huntington of Rocky Hill, N.J., Nina Huntington and Johnna Huntington of New York City, N.Y., Laurie Ronayne of Pocasset, Mass., and a half-brother, LeRoy Morse of Mashpee, Mass.

Visiting hours will be at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, Thursday, Aug. 15, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a brief reception.

Memories and Condolences may be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be directed to the

Bowdoin Class of 1967

Scholarship Fund

4100 College Station,

Brunswick, ME 04011-8432

and/or the

Midcoast Humane Society

5 Industrial Parkway,

Brunswick, ME 04011

