Camden National Bank announced July 23 that Kim Vieira, commercial banking market manager, has been named the bank’s community reinvestment act officer.

According to a news release, she will be responsible for expanding community outreach and enhancing strategies to increase residential, community development, and small business loan originations and investments to strengthen low- to moderate-income communities.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Kim as part of our team,” said Simon Griffiths, president and CEO of Camden National Bank, in an email. “Her expertise, leadership, and passion for equitable banking have contributed to our mission of serving our community and helping our clients achieve their financial goals. Improving the well-being of the communities where we live and work is foundational to who we are as a community bank.”

Vieira’s commercial lending career began 25 years ago. “Her extensive experience and profound knowledge of the industry have laid a solid foundation for her current role,” Griffiths wrote. “As a lifelong Maine resident, Vieira also holds invaluable insight and experience into the needs of community banking customers.”

Vieira previously co-chaired the bank’s Diversity Council, which is dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and perspectives and a respectful workplace culture. She is an active member in her own community, holding board membership with CS3 Community Strong since 2023 and Above Board since 2018. Prior service includes a seven-year president of the board position with The Risk Management Association and a four-year board membership with the Greater York Chamber of Commerce.

