ORR’S ISLAND – Gerald Benjamin ‘Gerry’ Stilphen beloved husband and father born on July 14, 1932, passed away at age 92 on July 29, 2024.

Gerald was predeceased by his parents Harvey Edward and Mary Ruth Stilphen. Surviving are his wife of over 68 years Lorna Stilphen née Johnson; and his five children Ruth, Susan, Marilyn, Phyllis and Gerald Edward; son-in-law Barry and daughter-in-law Luciana; and his beloved grandchildren Jake, Mariah, Thomas and Catherine.

Gerry grew up on Orr’s Island Maine and was friends and neighbors with Lorna Johnson. After a four-year adventure on the USS Cronin in the U.S. Navy, Gerry returned to attend Southern Maine Technical Institute and married Lorna Johnson in 1955. When he graduated Gerry landed a coveted position at IBM where he worked as an electrical engineer for 35 years mostly living in Saugerties, N.Y.

In 1992 Gerry began a happy retirement and was a DIY guy before it was cool. Gerry loved animals, AM radio, Heath Kit electronics, the Red Sox, attending ship reunions, listening to music, and a good story. Best of all Gerry enjoyed and loved family life. Gerry Stilphen: a good man, a good husband and a good father. No matter where he lived, Gerry’s heart was in Maine. He will forever be an Orr’s Island boy, swimming in Lowell’s cove.

Memorial services being planned for late summer/ early fall on Orr’s Island, Maine.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »