BRUNSWICK – Nancy L. Ives, a devoted clinician, esteemed leader, and cherished friend, passed away on July 1, 2024, at the age of 67. Born in Norfolk Va. on May 15, 1957, to MacDonald and Sybil Ives, Nancy is survived by her sister Diane, brother Donald Ives, and Dorothy Cady, a partner of 20 years.

Nancy’s professional career was marked by her dedication to improving mental health services and supporting those in need. In her personal life, she found solace and exhilaration in sailing, camping, and exploring the great outdoors. Her love for music, the happiness she found in playing with her dogs, and the delight for cooking she shared with her chosen daughter Sarah brought joy and light into the lives of those who knew her.

A memorial service to celebrate Nancy’s life will be held on August 25, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at the Brunswick American Legion Post 20, with a reception to follow.

To share memories, leave a tribute, or review images from Nancy’s life, visit: https://www.forevermissed.com/nancy-ives

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: the National Harm Reduction Coalition in Nancy’s honor

