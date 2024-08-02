Cape Elizabeth

Tue.  8/6  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  Town Hall

South Portland

Mon.  8/5  5 p.m.  Landcare Management Advisory  Water Resource

Mon.  8/5  5 p.m.  Public Arts Committee  Zoom, City Hall

Mon.  8/5  6:30 p.m.  Conservation & Open Space Acquisition  Zoom, Planning/Dev.

Tue.  8/6  6:30 p.m.  City Council  City Hall

Wed.  8/7  6 p.m.  Housing Authority  Housing Authority

Wed.  8/7  6:30 p.m.  Comp. Plan Committee  Zoom, City Hall

Thu.  8/8  4:30 p.m.  Open Space Acquisition  Municipal Services

Thu.  8/8  5 p.m.  Harbor Commissioners Hearing  Zoom, Fish Pier

Thu.  8/8  6 p.m.  Human Rights Commission  Zoom, City Hall

