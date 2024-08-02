Cape Elizabeth
Tue. 8/6 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop Town Hall
South Portland
Mon. 8/5 5 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Water Resource
Mon. 8/5 5 p.m. Public Arts Committee Zoom, City Hall
Mon. 8/5 6:30 p.m. Conservation & Open Space Acquisition Zoom, Planning/Dev.
Tue. 8/6 6:30 p.m. City Council City Hall
Wed. 8/7 6 p.m. Housing Authority Housing Authority
Wed. 8/7 6:30 p.m. Comp. Plan Committee Zoom, City Hall
Thu. 8/8 4:30 p.m. Open Space Acquisition Municipal Services
Thu. 8/8 5 p.m. Harbor Commissioners Hearing Zoom, Fish Pier
Thu. 8/8 6 p.m. Human Rights Commission Zoom, City Hall
