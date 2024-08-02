HARPSWELL – Born in Oct. of 1955 and raised in South Harpswell, Rodney was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother uncle and friend.

He was predeceased by his parents Ernest and Irene Moody; as well as brothers-in-law Gary Gaydos and Roger Beaudoin.

He leaves behind in this world, his loving and devoted wife of 42 years, Karen; sons Forrest and Brian, daughters-in-law Erin and Juliana; and grandchildren Bryce and Adele; as well as siblings Verna and Don Raye, Mildred Beaudoin, Sue Gaydos, Nelson and Karen Moody, Alice and Russell Stevens; and many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews; as well as great-great-nieces and nephews.

Rodney (Haystack) was employed with HE Sergeant construction from Stillwater from 1978 through 1998, where he found his love as a superior heavy equipment operator, and was involved in the construction of the Brunswick/Topsham bypass and the “Mountain Rd” that linked the Harpswell (Neck) peninsula with the Harpswell Islands, as well as many other projects in Maine and New Hampshire.

Rodney had a deep commitment to the Harpswell community and its working waterfront. He had an uncanny ability to fix things and he was a wonderful teacher who enjoyed sharing his knowledge with others. He was also an excellent cook. His lasagna, seafood stew and blueberry pie were favorites of many. He had a wonderful sense of humor and when he smiled his eyes twinkled and brightened the room.

After overcoming many illnesses throughout his life, Rodney passed peacefully while doing one of the things he loved the most, camping with his full extended family as he had done for over 40 years. Rodney passed on July 8, 2024 surrounded by his loved ones.

A ceremony will be held Aug. 17 at the First Parish Church in Brunswick at 2:30 p.m. with the celebration of life to follow at 14 Palmer Rd., Harpswell, ME 04079.

In lieu of flowers

please send donations to:

Harpswell Aging at Home

P.O. Box 25

Harpswell, ME 04079

Or

West Harpswell Cemetery

1218 Harpswell Neck Rd.

Harpswell, ME 04079

