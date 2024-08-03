It’s summertime and, as in the song, living is supposed to be easy. Well, it will take a bit of unbridled imagination before performers and audiences can get there in the magical world that the Maine State Ballet has created in its latest production.

With mismatched lovers in the hands of mischievous supernatural beings, things can get a little messy and, in choreographer Linda MacArthur Miele’s high-spirited ballet “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” based on the classic Shakespearean comedy, they do. It’s a tale about the vagaries of love and dozens of professional and student dancers take the stage to tell the story of how immersion in the mysteries of life can both confuse and, maybe, save the day.

Review What: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by Maine State Ballet Where: Lopez Theater, 348 U.S. Route One, Falmouth Reviewed: August 2; continues through August 10 Tickets: starting at $21. Contact: 781-3587; mainestateballet.org

When Athenian Duke Theseus (Jonathan Miele), himself awaiting marriage to Hippolyta (Juliette Lauzier-Bridges), betroths young Hermia (Rachel Paradis) to Demetrius (Arie Eiten), she runs away into an enchanted forest with her true love Lysander (Trevor Seymour). Demetrius follows in pursuit as does Hermia’s friend Helena (Emma Davis), who’s enamored of Demetrius.

The woods are alive with the sounds of fairies, sprites, and elves under the leadership of their Queen Titania (Emma Samuelson, in the performance under review) and King Oberon (Aidan Volk), who employs the fairy Puck (Caelan Martin) as his fixer to make things right with various romantic entanglements in both the real and otherworldly realms. The rascally Puck has issues meeting his task and it takes some time before everyone gets with the partner they desire.

In the meantime, much comedy and fine dancing provides for an engaging 75-minute-plus-intermission at the MSB’s comfortable Lopez Theater home base in Falmouth.

Recorded music by Mendelssohn and Glazunov, occasionally played at a rather high volume, fills the theater as dancers are featured in solo and duo moments.

MSB regular Davis easily crosses the boundaries from physical comedy to high art with impressive ease as a young woman focused on her guy in a confusing world. Her partnering with Eitan shines as does the pairing of Seymour and Paradis. Love is in the air around these dancers.

The tall Samuelson cuts a striking figure in her moments as does Jessica Bartlett, a standout among the Fairy soloists.

Martin’s Puck is a ball of manic energy as he runs between crises, sometimes hilariously making things worse. In several comedic highlights, Glenn Davis leads a bumbling band of actors charged with performing their silliness before a delighted royalty.

As usual, the costumes by Gail Csoboth are a treat to behold, especially when worn by tiny, young performers who troop across the stage in this production, keeping their peers in the audience and everyone else entranced by another highly entertaining evening at the MSB.

Steve Feeney is a freelance writer who lives in Portland.

