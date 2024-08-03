Bellerose, Nelson J. 75, July 23, 2024, at home in Kennebunk. Service, Aug. 9, 1 p.m., St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Biddeford. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco.
Bellerose, Nelson J. 75, July 23, 2024, at home in Kennebunk. Service, Aug. 9, 1 p.m., St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Biddeford. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco.
