SOUTH PORTLAND – Roger A. Borelli Sr., 80, was surrounded by friends when he passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2024, while playing golf, an activity he loved.

Roger was born Sept. 17, 1943, in Newport, Rhode Island, to Tomas and Laurette Borelli Provencher (nee Briard). Roger was raised in Portland with his beloved brother, Thomas. Roger was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church where he also served as an altar boy. His faith was strong, and he was a lifelong active member of the Catholic Church and enjoyed being a part of the Knights of Columbus. He graduated from Portland High School and attended Burdett Business College in Boston and then served in the Army National Guard. While raising his family he purchased Vaughan St Variety in 1973, which he owned and operated for over 20 years. His friendly, caring, and fun personality made his business popular. He later sold the business and went to work for the Westbrook School Department, retiring in 2005. During this time he continued his pursuit of learning at USM in Portland. ﻿

In his retirement he worked at several golf courses but found his golf home at Val Halla. Roger loved sports. He was a devoted New York Yankees and Mickey Mantle fan and was never afraid to let you know. He was an avid collector of vintage baseball cards. Additionally, he instilled the love of competition in his children through coaching PeeWee football, Farm League and Little league baseball and softball. For many years Roger coached the South Portland High School’s Varsity softball team. He went on to help coach the Westbrook College softball team, followed by becoming Westbrook High School’s Varsity softball coach. Roger’s appreciation for competition and love for sports carries on in his grandchildren. Roger’s home was in Maine, but part of his heart was in South Carolina where he and Sue spent the winter. One of his favorite times of the year was when his kids came to spend a week golfing and making memories. In the past four years he welcomed a new love into his life, his dog Archie. He enjoyed taking walks with Sue and Archie at Bug Light. ﻿

Roger, Dad, Pepe leaves behind his loving wife Susan of almost 30 years; children, Roger Jr. (Kathy), Timothy (Suzie), Shane (Judith), Brent (Beth) Borelli, Jennifer (John) Coughlin, Amy (David) Redmond, Jill (Jay) Lynch, and Bob Ganley, Jr.; and grandchildren, Ryan, Jacob, Trevor, Ben (Jess), Emily, Abby, Michael, Anna, Talia, Nicolas, Luke, Blake, Brandon, Mackenzie, Natalie, Bradford, Thomas, J.J. and great granddaughter, Sadie. He is also survived by his stepsister, Cathy Andreasen. Roger was predeceased by his father Tomas Borelli, his mother Laurette Borelli Provencher, his brother Thomas Borelli and granddaughter, Paige Borelli. For those who were lucky enough to meet Roger, you instantly had a new friend. He touched so many lives in his 80 years and will always be remembered for his kindness, loyalty and humor. Roger will be missed greatly by so many.

﻿Visiting Hours celebrating the incredible life of Roger will be held on Monday, August 5, 2024 from 4-7 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 6 at 10 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Highland Avenue, South Portland. To view Roger’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

