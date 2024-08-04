A man who nearly drowned at Range Pond State Park in Poland on Saturday is in critical condition, the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s office said in a release Sunday.

The 21-year-old was swimming with friends when he became tired and tried to swim back to shore, but went underwater on the way. His friends found him and brought him to shore, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriffs along with Poland Fire Rescue Department responded to the drowning around 2 p.m. Saturday. They transported the man to an area hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the victim Sunday due to privacy concerns.

