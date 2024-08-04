FICTION



Hardcover

1. “All Fours,” by Miranda July (Riverhead)

2. “Pitch Dark,” by Paul Doiron (Minotaur)

3. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner)

4. “James,” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

5. “Goodnight Maine,” by Adam Gamble (Our World of Books)

6. “Fire Exit,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

7. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

8. “You Like it Darker,” by Stephen King (Scribner)

9. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove)

10. “The Berry Pickers,” by Amanda Peters (Catapult)

Paperback

1. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

2. “A Most Agreeable Murder,” by Julia Seales (Random House)

3. “Happy Place,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

4. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage)

5. “Never Let Me Go,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

6. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

7. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

8. “The Seas,” by Samantha Hunt (Tin House)

9. “French Exit,” by Patrick DeWitt (Ecco)

10. “Weyward,” by Emilia Hart (St. Martin’s)

NONFICTION



Hardcover

1. “The Demon of Unrest,” by Erik Larson (Crown)

2. “Birds Aren’t Real,” by Peter McIndoe & Connor Gaydos (St. Martin’s)

3. “How to Know a Person,” by David Brooks (Random House)

4. “Maine, A Love Story,” by Blue Butterfield (self-published)

5. “Slow Productivity,” by Cal Newport (Portfolio)

6. “Shroom,” by Becky Selengut (Andrews McMeel)

7. “Stranger Planet,” by Nathan W. Pyle (Morrow)

8. “A Walk in the Park,” by Kevin Fedarko (Scribner)

9. “Writing on Empty,” by Natalie Goldberg (St. Martin’s)

10. “What’s for Dessert,” by Claire Saffitz (Clarkson Potter)

Paperback

1. “The Lobster Coast,” by Colin Woodard (Penguin)

2. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

3. “I Was Told There’d Be Cake,” by Sloane Crosley (Riverhead)

4. “The Unreality of Memory,” by Elisa Gabbert (FSG)

5. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin)

6. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkle (Vintage)

7. “Women and Other Monsters,” by Jess Zimmerman (Beacon)

8. “The Mushroom at the End of the World,” by Anna Lowenhaupt Tsing (Princeton)

9. “The Lonely City,” by Olivia Laing (Picador)

10. “Little Weirds,” by Jenny Slate (Back Bay)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

