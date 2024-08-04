GORHAM – Daria O’Donnell, 85, of Gorham, passed away on Monday July 29, 2024.A Memorial Service will be held 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, with a time of visitation from 3 p.m., until time of service.To see Daria’s full obituary, share a memory or leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.
