Daria O’Donnell

GORHAM – Daria O’Donnell, 85, of Gorham, passed away on Monday July 29, 2024.A Memorial Service will be held 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, with a time of visitation from 3 p.m., until time of service.To see Daria’s full obituary, share a memory or leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.