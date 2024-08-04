CUMBERLAND – The family of Stephen Thomas Greenleaf is saddened to announce his passing on July 30, 2024. Better known to his family as TT, he was a devoted husband to his wife Suzanne for 45 years, and they shared a beautiful life’s journey together. A very special father to his two sons, Matthew Stephen Greenleaf, and father-in-law to his wife Jenna Greenleaf and stepson, Nathan Thomas Geyerhahn, and his wife Dana Geyerhahn. He was a grandfather extraordinaire, to his “cowboys”, Lincoln James Greenleaf, and Samuel Matthew Greenleaf, and to his two lovely little ladies, Anna Grace Geyerhahn, and Stella Joy Geyerhahn. He was a brother deeply loved by his siblings, Mary Jane Currier, Martha Greenleaf, James Greenleaf, George Greenleaf, and predeceased sisters, Eleanor Fox and Patricia Murphy.

Stephen worn the true honor of being a Vietnam veteran with the U.S. Army. Upon his graduation from Touro College in New York for their physician’s assistant program, he devoted much of his career taking care of Maine veterans. At Togus and up until three months before his death at the new VA clinic in Portland, Stephen also has an extensive medical career at the MMC in cardiology and emergency room positions. His most cherished job was seven years in the emergency room at Fort Bragg in North Carolina servicing the 82nd airborne. His love and devotion to medicine was unprecedented.

TT will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him, and he would want us all to carry on in our lives with his devotion and strength! A mass in his memory will be announced.

